Fixing Political Conversations in America: Meet the App Replacing Conflict With Connection

New app “Sandbox” launches to bring sanity and actual dialogue to divided Americans to help navigate tough political conversations with respect

CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where political conversations too often spiral into division, the new Sandbox app offers something rare: a safe, structured space for thoughtful dialogue where both sides are heard — without the finger-pointing. Born from the tension and eventual transformation of a father-daughter relationship nearly torn apart by politics, Lee Prosch and his daughter, Libby, created this first-of-its-kind app to redefine how Americans engage with others who see the world differently. Rather than avoiding difficult topics like tariffs, immigration, border control, abortion, climate change and so much more, Sandbox is tackling them head on.

America’s Losing Its Mind Over Politics

Politics has become the ultimate stress test on relationships — with 62% of Americans calling it a major source of anxiety, according to the APA . A study by More in Common found 77% of Americans believe that despite our differences, we can still come together, while only 23% think the divide is too wide for us to work together anymore. From family dinner blowups to friend group implosions, the emotional toll is real. But instead of unplugging completely or yelling into the void, Sandbox offers a third option: structured, one-on-one conversations between people who see the world differently — but are willing to talk it out.

Born From a Family Meltdown

The idea sparked after co-founders Libby and Lee Prosch watched their own family unravel over heated debates about COVID, climate change and other third-rail topics. After one especially tense Thanksgiving dinner turned into a full-on battleground, they stopped talking politics altogether — even keeping a “freakout jar” that collected donations anytime discussions got heated. But the silence just made it worse.

“It eventually got to a point where our family avoided certain topics altogether — and that avoidance just made us feel further apart than we really were,” said the younger Prosch. “So we built a space where people could hear each other out, without trying to change each other’s minds.”

7 Days to Productive Political Conversations

Here’s how Sandbox works:

Sunday: Complete a short survey, responding to 5 assertions on a new political topic every week. The assertions represent the spectrum of how people think about the topic. Get matched with someone who answered differently — not wildly, but just enough to make it interesting.

Monday – Friday: Take turns responding to quotes on daily topics, then replying to each other’s comments.

Saturday: Open chat. Say what’s on your mind, respectfully.

All chats are archived. Trolls are reported. Simple.

And yes, people are talking — about DEI, gender and immigration, and they’re actually listening.

“We’re seeing people take each other seriously. They might freak out when they first make contact with an idea they disagree with, especially on a topic they really care about,’” said Lee Prosch. “But at the end of the week, most of the feedback for partners is positive, even when they disagree vehemently.”

What’s Coming Next: Is President Trump really a Fascist? (Yep, We're Going There)

Each week’s topics are curated by Sandbox’s editorial team to reflect what’s happening in the real world. The week of May 18 we’re diving straight into the debate around Trump and fascism. Not to fight — to help each other find out what we’re missing.

To join that conversation, users must sign up by Sunday, May 17, and complete the in-app survey. The app is totally free and available on iOS and Android.

Inside the Sandbox

Every Monday, users get a peek behind the curtain to find out how things went for the whole Sandbox community, like what ideas were considered reasonable differences of opinion and which ones were beyond the pale.. Because this isn’t just talk — it’s insight into what Americans actually think when they stop yelling and start listening.

About Sandbox

Sandbox is an app for one-on-one political conversations. It’s designed for people who may not see eye-to-eye on politics, but want to engage without exploding. With structured dialogue, curated content and a weekly rhythm, it’s helping people across the spectrum talk like humans again — one real conversation at a time.

