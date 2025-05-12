UM and BNU colleges conduct study tour to Greater Bay Area to explore new opportunities in development of Hengqin

MACAU, May 12 - To deepen academic exchanges and cooperation among higher education institutions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM) and Zhixing College of Beijing Normal University (BNU) jointly conducted a study tour to the Greater Bay Area. The tour brought together students and faculty from both colleges for field visits in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to explore the latest developments in the region.

The study tour began with a delegation from Zhixing College, led by Associate Master Zhao Yu, visiting UM. Accompanied by HFPJC students and faculty, the delegation toured the UM campus and the college, gaining insight into UM’s educational philosophy and residential college system. The two parties then held a meeting for in-depth discussions on topics such as the development of student associations, cultural activities in colleges, and whole-person education. Later, they visited the UNESCO World Heritage Historic Centre of Macao and the Macao Museum, immersing themselves in the city’s unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures and deepening their understanding of Macao’s history and culture.

Next, Jiang Yi, associate master of HFPJC, led students and faculty from both colleges on a field trip to the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The group first visited the exhibition hall of the Cooperation Zone and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Cooperation between Guangdong and Macao to learn about the development plans and industrial layout of the Cooperation Zone. During their stay in Hengqin, the students and faculty also witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on community governance between the Hengqin Social Affairs Bureau and Beijing Normal University at Zhuhai and attended the special exhibition ‘Treasures of Ancient Shu: Sanxingdui and Jinsha’. In addition, the group conducted a survey on cross-border elderly care services in a community in Hengqin, where they held discussions with Macao seniors and community volunteers to gain an in-depth understanding of innovative practices in community development and elderly care.

He Dongyang, a student from HFPJC, said, ‘This study tour not only promoted exchanges between students and faculty from the two colleges, but also allowed me to experience first-hand the vitality of the Greater Bay Area. As young people, we can seize the opportunities to actively participate in regional development, broaden our horizons, and enhance our competitiveness through cooperation, thus becoming contributors to regional integration and the development of the Greater Bay Area.’

Through visits and discussions, the study tour enhanced the participants’ understanding of the development of the Greater Bay Area and laid a solid foundation for future cooperation. The two colleges will continue to work together to explore innovative residential education models and cultivate more outstanding talent for the advancement of the Greater Bay Area.