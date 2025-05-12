Series of activities for the “Macao International Museum Day” to be held at Mount Fortress Corridor on Sunday

MACAU, May 12 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, over 20 museums in Macao co-organise a series of activities for the “Macao International Museum Day 2025”. The opening ceremony of this annual event of the museum sector will be held on 18 May (Sunday), at 3pm, at the Mount Fortress Corridor, featuring a variety of shows and activities. In addition, the “Museum Development Forum in Greater Bay Area” will be held on 23 May (Friday) at the University of Macau. All are welcome to participate.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18, 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the sustainable development of cultural undertakings and museums. On this year’s International Museum Day, themed “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”, Macao’s museums will launch a variety of activities to showcase local cultural heritage and create a strong festive vibe and cultural atmosphere in the community.

The opening ceremony of the series of activities for the “Macao International Museum Day 2025” will be held on 18 May (Sunday), from 3pm to 5pm, at the Mount Fortress Corridor. On the same day, the museums will host a wide range of activities, including the “Museum Corridor” exhibition, the guided tour of museums, the dragon dance performances, workshops and the Educational Puzzle-solving Game “Escape the Museum Cosmos”. The guided tour of museums will set off from the Mount Fortress Corridor and continue to tour several museums that are joined on the same route. Interested parties can register for the guided tour from today until 15 May through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). Limited seats will be available for on-site registration and distribution is made on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s event also enhances the collaboration between museums. The “Museum Corridor” exhibition, jointly curated by over 20 museums, will be held from 18 May to 15 June at the Mount Fortress Corridor, providing residents and tourists with exhibition information of various museums and cultural facilities in Macao. Moreover, the “Stamp Collection Activity” will be launched. Visitors can get blank postcards at the exhibition venues and some museums, visit various museums to collect unique commemorative stamps, so as to make multi-coloured stamped postcards. In order to further promote cultural and museum activities in the community, the organisers will set up “Mobile Museums” across Macao on 17 and 18 May in various neighbourhoods, including the Northern District, Central District and Cotai District. Each museum will be open to the public with free admission at designated times in May.

In addition, the “Museum Development Forum in Greater Bay Area” will be held on 23 May, from 10:30am to 5pm, at the Wu Yee Sun Library of the University of Macau. Experts and scholars from the International Council of Museums and the Chinese Museums Association, and representatives from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Museum Alliance, will conduct in-depth discussions on this year’s International Museum Day theme, sharing practical experiences, and research results on museum development, innovation and collaboration.

The participating museums and cultural facilities in the series of activities include: the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the Poly MGM Museum, the Fire Services Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Communications Museum, the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, the Museum of Art of the University of Macau, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, the Museum of the Macao Security Forces, the Macao Science Center, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Taipa Houses, the Kiang Wu History Museum and the Jao Tsung-I Academy.

For more information about the activities and registration methods, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo). For enquiries, please contact Mr. Un at the Macao Museum through tel. no. 8394 1238 during office hours.