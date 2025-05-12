Granite Creek Names Agribusiness Leader Matt Morgan Director of Business Development

CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago-based private investment firm, today announced the appointment of Matt Morgan as Director of Business Development. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in agribusiness, Morgan will focus on sourcing investment opportunities to support the firm’s agribusiness strategy and portfolio company activities.

“Matt brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a deep network of relationships with growing agribusiness companies,” said Jim Clark, Partner at Granite Creek. “As we continue to seek out attractive investments in targeted agribusiness sectors, Matt’s expertise will be instrumental in connecting with the right opportunities and entrepreneurs.”

Prior to joining Granite Creek in 2025, Morgan held several senior leadership roles at Farm Journal, a leading agriculture content and business solutions provider, including Chief Revenue Officer, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Executive Vice President of Produce, and Senior Vice President of Crops and Ag Retail. In these roles, he led strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and revenue expansion initiatives. Earlier in his career, Matt served at Vance Publishing as Executive Director of Agribusiness and Director of Agribusiness Media Operations.

“Granite Creek’s combined focus on supporting agribusiness and small business comes at an exciting time for the industry, and I’m excited to contribute to the momentum they have generated to date,” said Morgan. “This business development role will allow me to apply my experience in a new way—connecting innovative companies with the capital and strategic support they need to grow and thrive.”

Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Public Relations from Kansas State University.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. Granite Creek has been named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for five consecutive years, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

