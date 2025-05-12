A Decade of Dapper: Movember and the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Gear Up to Celebrate 10 Years of Riding Together for Men’s Health

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global movement with a decade of impact! This year, Movember and The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) proudly mark 10 years of partnership, riding to raise vital funds that lift the profile of men’s health worldwide. On Sunday, May 18th tens of thousands of dapper-dressed bike enthusiasts and men’s health advocates will take to the streets in cities worldwide – uniting in a global movement to support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives.

Since its inception in 2012, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has brought together motorcycle enthusiasts with a shared passion for riding and making a difference in men’s health outcomes. In 2016, Movember became the official charity partner.

To date, over CAD$3.3 million of funds raised have supported 12 men’s health projects in Canada. Seven projects are in the prostate cancer space and five are in mental health. Both organizations share the same goal: to bring people together and help change the face of men's health.

DGR has seen more than 500,000 riders over the decade don their finest dapper drip and ride classic and vintage motorcycles in a show of solidarity for raising the profile of men’s health. This year, more than 120 countries around the world are participating with 33 rides taking place throughout Canada.

“Ten years of partnership with DGR is a milestone worth celebrating,” said Dan Cooper, Director of Innovation at Movember. “This event embodies the kind spirit of community and purpose that drives Movember forward. Every year, we see riders uniting behind a common goal and having important conversations shoulder to shoulder, massively contributing to funding the important work we deliver all over the world.”

DGR Founder Mark Hawwa reflects on the impact of the past decade,"What started as a small ride in 64 cities has grown into over 1,000 cities in 2025. Our partnership with Movember has allowed us to turn passion into purpose on a global scale, contributing to funding research and delivering programs for prostate cancer and men's mental health around the world. In the last 10 years, our community has ridden dapper for Movember; and we’re excited to see what the next 10 years will bring."



Beyond the numbers, DGR is about connection - bringing together individuals from all walks of life to challenge stigma and spark crucial conversations about men’s health. From riders sharing personal stories to communities rallying behind the cause, the event fosters a powerful sense of solidarity and support.



Toronto rider, Blair Scarlett who is celebrating 10 years of riding with DGR, shares, “For me, the DGR highlights the need to eliminate the stigma attached to men's mental health while raising the awareness about prostate and testicular cancer. It allows all the DGR participants unite for an amazing cause while doing something we love to do.”

“Every year, the energy on the streets is electric,” says Cooper. “From the tailored suits to the rumble of vintage motorcycles, it’s a sight to behold. But most importantly, it’s a reminder that no man should face a health crisis alone.”



To donate or sign up for a DGR near you, visit gentlemansride.com. To learn more about where the money goes visit here to access the investment report.

Canadian Rides 2025

Berwick, NS

Calgary, AB

Cornwall, ON

Courtenay, BC

Edmonton, AB

Gibsons, BC

Halifax, NS

Hamilton, ON

Kamloops, BC

Kelowna, BC

Kincardine, ON

Ladysmith, BC

Lethbridge, AB

Lucan, ON

Montreal, QC

Nelson, BC

Newmarket, ON

Niagara Falls, ON

North Bay, ON

Ottawa, ON

Parksville, BC

Quebec City, QC

Regina, SK

Saguenay, QC

Saint-Anaclet-de-lessard, QC

Shediac, NB

Sherbrooke, QC

Summerside, PEI

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Victoria, BC

Whitby, ON

Winnipeg, MB

About Movember

Movember is the leading global men’s health charity, funding groundbreaking research and support programs in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Since 2003, Movember has proudly powered over 1,300 projects worldwide, transforming the lives of boys, men and entire communities across the globe.

About The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage motorcycle riders worldwide to raise funds and awareness for men’s health. Founded in Sydney in 2012, DGR has since grown into a global movement, raising over CAD$62.1M for men’s health initiatives. For more information, visit www.gentlemansride.com.

