Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today, Investors Increase Interest in Bitcoin Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining Contracts as Dominance Soars

BTC surges above $104K, reigniting interest in mining contracts and altcoins

Washington, D.C., , May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of May 12, 2025, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has exceeded the $104,000 mark, showing a strong upward momentum. According to CoinMarketCap data, the current BTC price is $104,371, up about 0.55% from the previous day. This price increase reflects the market's continued confidence in Bitcoin and has attracted more investors to the field of cryptocurrency mining.



At the same time, Dogecoin (DOGE) has also performed well, with a current price of $0.2341, an intraday increase of more than 2%. The rise of DOGE has further stimulated investors' interest in mining contracts, especially on cloud mining platforms, where investors can participate in mining without purchasing expensive hardware equipment, lowering the entry threshold.

With the recovery of the cryptocurrency market, mining contracts are becoming more and more popular as a passive income method. The flexible investment options and transparent profit structure provided by cloud mining platforms allow both novice and experienced investors to benefit from them. In addition, green mining technology using clean energy also makes mining activities more environmentally friendly and in line with the trend of sustainable development.



The appeal of cloud mining

Cloud mining is a form of cryptocurrency mining that allows individuals to rent computing power from remote data centers. In this process, users do not need to invest in expensive mining equipment or maintain it. AI cloud mining providers are responsible for equipment, electricity and maintenance costs, and users can earn cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin by renting computing power.

Getting Started with XY Miners: 3 Easy Steps

1. Register Your Account

Sign up in under a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus. [ Click here to get started. ]

2. Choose a Mining Contract

Select from a variety of mining plans tailored to different budgets and earning goals.



The following diagram illustrates the potential earnings contract.



3. Start Earning Automatically

Once your contract is active, the system begins mining for you instantly. Daily income is calculated every 24 hours, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Why choose XY Miners?

1.Fully Regulated and Compliant

XY Miners is registered in the UK and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ensure transparency and compliance.

2.Zero Maintenance or Hidden Fees

No hardware costs, electricity or maintenance fees - XY Miners covers all costs, no hidden fees.

3.Multi-Currency Payment Methods

Supports BTC, ETH, USDT-ERC20, LTC, BCH, XRP, SOL, DOGE and many more currencies - mining and withdrawal are flexible.

4.Security Guarantee

McAfee® and Cloudflare® security protection, 100% uptime guarantee, and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are of paramount importance. XY Miners understands this and puts user safety first. XY Miners is committed to transparent and legal operations, ensuring that your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profitability. All mining farms use clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution and brings rich returns, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.

summary:

If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, XY Miners is a great choice. XY Miners can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and XY Miners can help you maximize your passive income potential easier than ever before.

For more information about XY Miners, visit the official website: https://xyminers.com/



Investor Contact:

info@xyminers.com





Media Inquiries:

pr@xyminers.com





The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.





info at xyminers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.