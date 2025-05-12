ASUS Republic of Gamers Strengthens Partnership with Team NRG

NRG will benefit from cutting-edge gaming hardware designed and tested to meet the demands of the highest competitive level





TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) and NRG today announced the expansion of their partnership. NRG, an American esports team, will benefit from a full range of ROG laptops, desktops, and handheld gaming devices — equipping them with leading hardware on their road to excellence and success.

"NRG is a massive force in esports, and we're proud to expand our partnership to include ROG's latest laptops, handhelds, and desktops," said Galip Fu, Director of Marketing for Systems at ROG. "We look forward to building the future of esports together, powered by innovation and the drive to win."

Andy Miller, co-founder and CEO of NRG, remarked, “ROG has been an exceptional partner of NRG for the last few years. We are proud to extend our relationship with ROG beyond peripherals to encompass their high-powered PCs, laptops, and handheld devices to ensure that our esports athletes have the best equipment possible to compete at the highest level.”

Equipped for victory

Continuing their shared commitment to performance excellence, ROG will equip NRG players with several new ROG models, including:

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2025) : Featuring an Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 9 275HX 2.7 GHz processor and up to a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM — guaranteeing top all-around performance.

Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 2.7 GHz processor and up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM — guaranteeing top all-around performance. ROG G700 (2025) : Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and a ROG GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB GDDR7 VRAM — pushing performance boundaries to deliver an uncompromising gaming and creative experience.

Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and a ROG GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB GDDR7 VRAM — pushing performance boundaries to deliver an uncompromising gaming and creative experience. ROG Ally X: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor, this Windows handheld allows gamers to take their entire library on the go.



Thanks to this continued collaboration, NRG team members will benefit from cutting-edge gaming hardware designed and tested to meet the demands of the highest competitive level. These devices offer unrivalled processing power, ultrahigh refresh rates, and minimal latency, guaranteeing maximum precision and responsiveness every time.

The partnership with NRG marks a further step in ROG innovation, offering professional and amateur gamers an increasingly immersive and high-performance gaming experience.

A commitment to the esports community

In addition to the players' hardware, the collaboration also includes exclusive YouTube content featuring the players and their ROG devices, allowing fans to see firsthand the success of the NRG team.

By joining forces, ROG and NRG are sending a strong message that esports is a fast-growing, innovative sector, offering a wealth of opportunities for brands. This partnership aims to unite millions of fans around the world and offer high-impact activations, captivating content, and unique experiences.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The high-performance gear powering the NRG team — including the ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2025) laptop, ROG G700 desktop, and ROG Ally X gaming handheld — is available in multiple configurations on the ASUS Store and at select retailers.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

About Team NRG

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company renowned for its championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content. As the highest viewed gaming organization in North America, NRG continues to lead the industry with its engaging, authentic, and original gaming content.

