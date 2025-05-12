AAA-ICDR® Announces New Board Leadership and New Board Members to Advance the Strategic Transformation of ADR

New Appointments Support Strategic Vision, Operational Strength, and Innovation in ADR

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), is excited to announce new leadership for its Board of Directors and the appointment of three new directors. These new appointments were voted and approved on May 8, 2025, at the annual Board meeting.

The AAA-ICDR Board of Directors provides governance and strategic oversight, helping the organization fulfill its mission to lead the world in providing innovative measures to prevent, mitigate, and resolve disputes fairly and efficiently. The new appointments come at an important moment for the AAA-ICDR, as the organization continues to expand the responsible use of legal technology and meet the growing demand for innovative, accessible dispute resolution solutions globally.

New Board Leadership

Karen P. Layng, Esq., an accomplished C-Suite Executive and Northwestern University College of Engineering MS Adjunct Professor, AAA arbitrator and mediator, and CEO of M.A.I.T. Co., has been elected chair of the board. Layng succeeds Kimberly Wiehl, who completed her term as chair and will remain on the Board as a director. Joining Layng in Board leadership roles are:

J. Michael Kirkland, founder of JMK Consulting, as vice chair

Matthew L. Biben, partner, King & Spalding, as treasurer (second term)

Michelle Johnson Tidjani, JD, MBA, senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer at CommonSpirit Health, as secretary

All leadership roles were recommended by the Nominating and Governance Committee, chaired by Barbara McGivern, and approved by the Board for one-year terms.

“We are honored to welcome such a distinguished and forward-thinking leadership team,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA-ICDR. “These appointments reflect our continued investment in people who bring deep expertise, operational leadership, and a shared commitment to advancing fairness and efficiency in dispute resolution.”

Incoming Chair Karen Layng added, “The AAA-ICDR is at a pivotal moment, with opportunities to build on its legacy while adapting to a changing legal and technological environment. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to advance the AAA-ICDR into the next 100 years as it continues to serve the global ADR community with integrity and innovation.”

New Directors

The AAA-ICDR also announced the addition of three new directors, each bringing proven experience in their fields and a deep commitment to the mission of the organization:

Dayna Anderson, CMA, CFE, senior managing director at The Vertex Companies, LLC, is a seasoned expert witness and executive with specialized experience in forensic accounting, fraud investigation, and construction-related arbitration and litigation experience. A certified management accountant and certified fraud examiner, Anderson supports complex economic damages analyses in commercial litigation and arbitration throughout the world.

Dave Hindt, former CFO and head of finance for the legal division at Thomson Reuters, brings a strong background in strategic finance, mergers and acquisitions, and operational transformation. Hindt has a proven track record of accelerating profitable growth and investing in legal technology innovation.

Trooper Sanders, who recently completed a term as a member of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, is a recognized leader in the ethical development of AI and data-driven innovation. His experience spans public service, social impact, and technology policy, including prior roles with the White House and philanthropic initiatives led by President Bill Clinton.

“These leaders were selected for their expertise and the value they bring to the AAA-ICDR as it grows and adapts,” said McCormack. “Their experience in AI, financial strategy, and complex dispute environments will strengthen our work and help us move confidently into our next century.”

Each new director was nominated by the AAA-ICDR’s Nominating and Governance Committee following a rigorous vetting and interview process. Directors serve three-year terms and are eligible for re-election for a second term.

2025 AAA-ICDR Board of Directors

The AAA-ICDR is proud to be guided by an extraordinary and accomplished group of leaders. Below is the complete list of the 2025 AAA-ICDR Board of Directors—each member brings valuable insight, expertise, and dedication to advancing the organization’s mission of fair, effective, and accessible dispute resolution.

View the 2024 AAA-ICDR Annual Report for more from the AAA-ICDR.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

