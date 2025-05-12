TransPerfect Named Official Partner of the Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has been named an official partner of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

TransPerfect Media, the media and entertainment division of TransPerfect, is joining clients and collaborators from around the world at this year’s festival to celebrate excellence in global cinema. TransPerfect Media, together with its recently acquired studio MPC Paris, played a key role in supporting several featured films through a range of services, including visual effects, post-production, and localization.

In celebration of the company’s growing creative production footprint, TransPerfect will host several events throughout the festival to welcome new team members from MPC Paris. The Emmy Award-winning creative studio, renowned for its world-class visual effects and animation, now brings its expertise and industry-leading creative talent as a division of TransPerfect Media.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, commented, “It’s an honor for TransPerfect to be recognized as an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival. We’re proud to support filmmakers in sharing their stories with international audiences, and excited to welcome MPC Paris to the TransPerfect family as partners in this effort.”

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will take place May 13–24.

About the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized events in the film industry. Held annually in Cannes, France, the festival showcases new films from around the world across a range of genres. Since its founding in 1946, Cannes has become synonymous with cinematic excellence, industry networking, and celebrated honors such as the Palme d’Or for best film. For more information, visit www.festival-cannes.com.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling easy localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.transperfect.com .

