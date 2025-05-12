BOS Secures Orders for Two New Robotic Packing and Palletizing Systems from Food Manufacturing Customers in Israel

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, is pleased to announce that it has secured new orders from two food manufacturing customers for automated end-of-line systems.

The orders, which will be installed at manufacturing sites in Israel and represent a combined value of approximately $270,000, are the result of close collaboration between BOS’s RFID and Intelligent Robotics divisions to provide a fully integrated solution.

The systems leverage BOS’s expertise in end-of-line automation for critical yet repetitive tasks such as automatic carton erection, robotic enabled printing and attaching of labels, automatic box sealing and robotic arm palletizing of boxes for bulk shipment.

Eyal Cohen, CEO of BOS, stated, “End-of-line processes are a major bottleneck in production and often involve extensive manual labor. Automating these processes is crucial as manufacturers seek to increase capacity and reliability, especially in regions where workforce availability may be limited.

“Each of these orders is from a customer with multiple sites, which we hope will lead to additional opportunities to implement these same end-of-line solutions to enhance operating efficiency and reduce costs in their other facilities.”

BOS will report its first quarter 2025 results on May 29, 2025.

About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit boscom.com

