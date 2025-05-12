Tidy Charging, Simplified: Magtame Magnetic USB-C Staycable Now Available

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From home offices to nightstands, tangled USB-C cables have become a daily nuisance for digital users. As digital lifestyles demand cleaner and more efficient cable management. Magtame announced the release of the Magnetic Staycable, a 3.3FT-5FT USB-C to USB-C cable designed for fast charging, durability, and clutter-free convenience. Featuring magnetic self-folding technology, the Staycable is easy to store, ideal for desks, travel, or car use.

With support for Power Delivery (PD) charging and reinforced construction that withstands up to 30kg of tension, the Staycable delivers both performance and reliability in a compact, lifestyle-friendly form.

It’s a familiar scene: during a video call or morning commute, the charging cable slips out of reach, lost behind a desk or tangled under a car seat. Traditional cables create desk clutter and can pose safety risks when left tangled or dropped.

The Magnetic Staycable addresses these daily frustrations with a built-in magnetic base that anchors the cable securely, whether on a nightstand, dashboard, or workspace. By preventing slippage and reducing cable clutter, it helps users maintain a cleaner, safer, and more organized environment.

Key Features of the Magnetic Staycable

Strong Magnetic Snap-On Design: The Staycable features a built-in magnetic holder with two adhesive metal plates (small and large) that allow users to fix the cable wherever they need it. This easy snap-on design solves the daily problem of tangled cords while keeping the cable securely in place, within reach and off the floor.

60W Fast Charging & Efficient Data Sync: The USB-C to USB-C cable supports up to 60W (3A) of high-speed charging for USB-C devices, making it suitable for powering everything from smartphones to laptops. It also offers data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps via USB 2.0, allowing smooth syncing of music, videos, and files without delay.

Premium Braided & Tangle-Free Durability: Made from high-quality braided nylon, the Staycable is tested to endure over 20,000 bends and withstand up to 30kg of force. Its tangle-free design resists wear and tear, making it ideal for everyday use and travel.

Perfect Compatibility: Compatible with a full range of USB-C devices, including the latest iPhones, iPads, Samsung phones, and MacBooks. It’s also compatible with CarPlay, making it ideal for neat, safe in-car charging without cable interference.

Market Response and Global Availability

Introduced to the market in April 2025, the Magnetic Staycable has received early interest for its clean design and practical magnetic structure. Initial response has been particularly notable among users seeking a more organized charging experience in workspaces, travel settings, and vehicles.

The product has begun gaining traction in tech forums and productivity reviews, noted for its practical design, and everyday usability.

The Staycable is now available worldwide via Magtame’s official website and select online platforms. Distribution has expanded steadily, supported by growing demand in key international markets.

About Magtame

Magtame is a design-focused technology brand founded on the principle of “tidy charging, easy living.” With a patented magnetic structure developed through over three years of R&D, the company reimagines everyday cables as lifestyle tools, combining clean aesthetics, modular portability, and durable materials. What sets Magtame apart is its commitment to magnetic stay in fix place, easy and safe to use, without messing.

Since launching its first product in 2023, Magtame has expanded to over 60 countries and earned recognition for its innovation, including a U.S. invention patent and certifications from UL, CE, FCC, and others. By merging technical precision with minimalist design, Magtame isn’t just about charging, it’s about making cables an effortless part of a simpler, more intentional lifestyle. Follow Magtame on Instagram and TikTok to see the Staycable in action and discover user tips from around the world.

At Magtame, a simpler digital life awaits, starting with just one tidy cable.

Media Contact：

Company Name: Hongkong Magtame Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Tina Tan

Email: tina@magtame.com

Country & City: Shenzhen, China

Website: www.magtame.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0e758ac-85e3-40c2-a190-e1d3bace4bcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61af1e54-aa34-45e3-bbb9-9a042260a3d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2f8f52a-f135-4f88-b7d0-ffbfd51753b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d7b3ef-ae46-4119-8ebe-19cdc0549dcb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a42cf96-8d85-4529-a845-c6b46a4e2161

Product Key Features Product Key Features Usage Scenario of Megtame’s Staycable Usage Scenario of Megtame’s Staycable Strong Magnetic Snap-On Design Strong Magnetic Snap-On Design 480Mbps Data Transfer Speed 480Mbps Data Transfer Speed Compatible Devices for Magtame’s USB C Cable Compatible Devices for Magtame’s USB C Cable

