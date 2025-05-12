Paytronix Upgrades In-App Navigation for Guests with Interstitials, Deep Linking Messages

New capabilities bring sophisticated mobile navigation and notification through improved messaging capabilities to app users

NEWTON, Mass., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores , today announced the launch of two new features to its branded mobile app: interstitial messages and deep linking push and pull messages. The new features will enable hospitality and convenience brands of all sizes to respond to guests’ preference for digital engagement and mobile app use with more sophisticated messages as well as a more streamlined user journey for push/pull message promotions.

“Brands are increasingly turning to mobile apps as an effective channel for both messaging and advertising. Conversely, guests prefer to share information via digital engagement. Interstitial ads allow them to light up this channel with full-screen images, text and video content that really drive campaign results,” said Alison Evers, mobile products manager, Paytronix, an Access Group Company. “Deep linking takes the benefits of interstitials even further by allowing brands to directly take customers anywhere within their app. Each second with a guest counts; these updates aim to make it easier for brands to drive customer actions.“

Campaign Based Interstitials

Interstitials add a key communication option beyond push and pull messages to reach mobile app users and drive engagement and revenue. Through in-app pop ups, interstitials ensure high visibility on key campaigns and meet guest preferences for digital engagement. Increased in-app activity will be realized through easy navigation and guest communications for menu, deals and incentives.

Deep Linking Push & Pull Messages

In the past, brands could direct guests to the dashboard of their app with push messages or link to surveys in the app with pull messages. Now, with deep linking, brands can provide access to specific spots within their apps and ensure their guests are seeing and able to easily access information. Whether it’s promoting a new seasonal menu item, directing traffic to redeem rewards or promoting in-app e-gift purchases, deep linking empowers brands to:

Increase mobile ordering through fast and easy navigation to menu, deals and incentives;

Drive in-app engagement by directing their guests exactly where they need to go to find information;

Eliminate guess work on the guest side and improve their experience by maximizing impact communications.





Learn more about the Paytronix mobile app.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

