IT Nation Announces PitchIT Class of 2025 Contestants

Three start-up contestants from this group will present their innovative solutions on stage at IT Nation Connect 2025; winners receive $100K in prize money

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, is pleased to announce the companies selected to compete in the PitchIT program . Established in 2018, PitchIT is a startup incubation competition that allows innovators to showcase potential offerings that can be built or integrated into the ConnectWise ecosystem. The competition aims to improve the efficiency, profitability, and security of ConnectWise's partner base. By fostering collaboration and investment in partner growth, PitchIT facilitates faster innovation and synergies between ConnectWise and its partners, ultimately driving the advancement of ConnectWise partners.

The selected start-ups will participate in a 16-week business transformation course, co-marketing efforts with IT Nation through webinars aimed at the managed service provider (MSP) space. To increase partner visibility, participating companies will be listed on the ConnectWise Marketplace and participate in various awareness activities, where they will have the opportunity to grow their MRR by up to 50%, increase lead generation by 40% and shorten sales cycles by 30%.

Over 75 companies from more than 10 different countries have participated in PitchIT since 2018. The following 24 companies have been selected as the 2025 class:

Throughout the competition, thought leaders within the MSP space will serve as “Cameo Coaches” to provide guidance and feedback to participating companies. The judges will evaluate each solution based on product innovation, value proposition, go-to-market strategy, contribution to the industry, and likelihood of success in order to narrow down the three finalists.

“In the rapidly transforming MSP space, innovation is crucial, and PitchIT participants are a critical piece in supporting such transformation,” said Sean Lardo, IT Nation Communities vice president. “We are incredibly excited to announce this year’s PitchIT cohort and look forward to introducing this year’s solutions to our community at IT Nation Connect in November.”

The finalists selected from this group will be invited to present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect, held November 5-7, 2025. The first-place winner will receive $70,000 in prize money and the second-place winner will receive $30,000.

"The PitchIT program gave us the platform to speak up about a problem the market is ignoring,” said Zach Kromkowski, co-founder of Senteon Managed Endpoint Hardening and 2024 PitchIT first-place winner. “It was an incredible chance to sharpen our message, improve our speaking skills, and connect with partners who share our vision. Opportunities like this remind us why we keep pushing forward. PitchIT doesn't just support early-stage companies, they prepare them for the realities of entrepreneurship."

