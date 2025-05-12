Inspire Launches Patient Community Sponsorships, Offering Life Sciences Unprecedented Access to Condition-Specific, Engaged Populations

Life sciences can now sponsor condition-specific patient communities to accelerate research, boost engagement, and gain real-world insights—at scale.

Arlington, VA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the leading digital community platform for patients and caregivers across more than 3,000 conditions, today announced the launch of its Patient Community Sponsorship program. This new initiative enables life sciences organizations to sponsor Inspire’s condition-specific communities—creating direct channels to educate, engage, and activate the very people at the center of the healthcare journey.

With more than 10 million unique annual visitors and over 1.5 billion words shared by patients and caregivers, Inspire communities are trusted spaces where individuals exchange real-world experiences. Through sponsorship, life sciences companies can now participate meaningfully in these conversations while uncovering critical insights to support research, awareness, and access strategies.

What Community Sponsorship Offers:

“Inspire communities are a vital bridge between real people and real science,” said Brett Kleger, Chief Executive Officer at Inspire. “This sponsorship model allows life sciences organizations to move beyond static campaigns and become ongoing partners in support, education, and innovation.”

Patient Community Sponsorships are already helping pharmaceutical companies and advocacy partners increase engagement, accelerate time-to-insight, and strengthen brand trust—particularly in areas with high unmet need such as oncology, rare disease, neurology, and autoimmune conditions.

Meet Inspire at ISPOR 2024

Inspire will be showcasing this new opportunity and more at ISPOR, May 13–16 in Montreal, at Booth #1520. Attendees are invited to learn how community sponsorships can support commercial and R&D strategies through authentic patient connection.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire connects life sciences companies with the voices that matter most—patients and caregivers. Inspire offers direct-to-patient access, real-world evidence solutions, clinical trial recruitment support, and targeted advertising through a platform built around community and trust. Inspire empowers smarter decisions, stronger relationships, and better outcomes.

To explore sponsorship opportunities or book a meeting at ISPOR, visit www.inspireresearch.com or email Jillian Tygh at jillian.tygh@inspire.com

