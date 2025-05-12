“The Last Human Driver”: Former Wall Street Icon Says Musk’s Dojo Signals the Final Chapter for Man Behind the Wheel

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to technology analyst Enrique Abeyta, the era of the human driver is nearing its end. The machine that could finally replace them? Elon Musk’s self-training AI supercomputer, Dojo .

Set to power Tesla’s first fully autonomous vehicle — the robotaxi — Dojo isn’t just guiding the car. It’s rewriting what it means to be in control.

“This is it,” Abeyta says. “No steering wheel. No pedals. No manual override. The last human driver may already be on the road.”

A Machine That Teaches Itself How to Survive

Dojo was created after Musk grew frustrated with his dependency on Nvidia chips and the constraints of traditional training systems. So he built his own.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo… I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

Now, powered by a chip six times more powerful than Nvidia’s top model, Dojo is training Tesla’s AI with 160 billion frames of real-world video per day.

“With the latest software… Elon Musk’s AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta explains.

The June 1st Test

Musk has marked June 1st as the likely debut of Tesla’s most advanced system yet — a vehicle controlled entirely by Dojo. No inputs. No human fallback.

“This is the moment where the machine steps forward and says: I’ve got it from here,” Abeyta says.

Beyond Driving — A Learning Engine for America

While Dojo’s first task is behind the wheel, Abeyta believes its capabilities stretch far beyond roads.

“This isn’t just a driving system. It’s a full-scale visual AI that can analyze, respond, and learn from the physical world,” he explains.

Morgan Stanley agrees:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

That includes robotics, military systems, diagnostics, and smart infrastructure.

Aligned With Washington

Abeyta also points to new federal policy that could accelerate Dojo’s deployment.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called ‘Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,’ ” Abeyta notes.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it’s a matter of national security.”

Behind the scenes, Musk’s key AI partner is reportedly “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager and technology analyst with over 25 years of experience identifying market-shifting innovations. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research initiative focused on machine learning, autonomous systems, and the real-world deployment of artificial intelligence in national infrastructure.

