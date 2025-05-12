ITF and HaulerHub Partner to Launch Hauler Vetting and Payment Platform

New digital platform focused on cost savings, enhanced security, and real-time visibility for shippers and haulers

HAZELWOOD, Mo., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group has partnered with HaulerHub to launch an innovative platform designed to connect shippers with a thoroughly vetted and verified network of haulers. HaulerHub's platform tackles traditional industry headaches with an emphasis on reducing cargo theft and consistently rising logistics costs.

"HaulerHub fosters direct connections between shippers and haulers," said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. "This innovative solution prioritizes trust and relationships by implementing a rigorous five-layer authentication system to thoroughly vet and verify haulers. The program also guarantees prompt payment for completed work, a significant issue in the industry, by eliminating intermediaries."

The recent whitepaper published by HaulerHub, "Breaking Free: The Future of Digital Freight Management," highlights the challenges shippers face today, including a 1,500% increase in cargo theft since 2021 and broker markups that consume 25-30% of shipping costs. HaulerHub's platform offers real-time visibility and streamlined processes to combat these issues, reducing delays, errors, and costs.

ITF Group's research demonstrates that adopting digital freight solutions leads to remarkable improvements:

40% reduction in forecasting errors

65% decrease in logistics costs

90% faster issue resolution through automation

Up to 70% fraud reduction with blockchain-integrated documentation

These advancements represent more than just technology – they signal a complete shift in how businesses manage, monitor and move freight.

According to CargoNet, "last year nearly 1,300 incidents of cargo theft were reported in the U.S. and Canada, with approximately 50% of thefts occurring in California, Texas, and Florida."

"HaulerHub is a gamechanger for the logistics industry. The AI we've developed can optimize routes, make proactive decisions, eliminate paperwork, prevent fraud, and strategize resource allocation," said Burkhan. "This solution will give shippers more control over their operations and transform their logistics costs."

HaulerHub reflects ITF Group's commitment to delivering proactive, efficient logistics solutions. By offering reliable service, seamless communication, and end-to-end efficiency, HaulerHub not only mitigates supply chain risks but also empowers businesses to build strong partnerships and adopt proactive strategies that are essential for staying competitive in today's dynamic market.

To learn more about HaulerHub and how it can transform your logistics operations, visit https://haulerhub.com

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, we move freight with precision and purpose. Our tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution—so our customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage, on behalf of ITF Group

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com

404-538-3672



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.