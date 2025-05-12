The NATSO Foundation Partners with Wreaths Across America’s Truckloads of Remembrance

The NATSO Foundation kicks off participation as part of Military Appreciation Month and will help honor and remember our nation’s servicemembers laid to rest.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., and COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Military Appreciation Month underway, the NATSO Foundation, the education, research, and public subsidiary of NATSO, is proud to announce its participation in the nationwide Truckloads of Remembrance in partnership with the nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA).

Through this initiative, the NATSO Foundation will join WAA in raising awareness and support for the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery as part of National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 13, 2025. The NATSO Foundation aims to raise funds through wreath sponsorships to fill one trailer load of sponsored veterans’ wreaths (approximately 4,500). Arlington has been a participating location for the WAA program since the beginning, and there are more than 260,000 eligible markers where wreaths will be placed.

“Each year, WAA partners with more than 300 transportation companies who help us move the mission,” said Courtney George, Director, Transportation and Industry Relations, WAA. “Truckloads of Remembrance is designed to help expand this reach within the industry through the partnership and support of industry associations across the country. We are so proud to have the NATSO Foundation’s participation in support of wreath sponsorship for placement at Arlington and hope to help them in their own fundraising goals for their program.”

“The NATSO Foundation is thrilled to enter this partnership with Wreaths Across America and help the truck stop and travel center industry show its appreciation for veterans,” said Amy Toner, executive director, the NATSO Foundation.

Wreath sponsorships are $17, and $5 from each sponsorship will support the NATSO Foundation. In addition to its partnership with WAA, the NATSO Foundation provides educational resources to reduce accidents involving disabled trucks and roadside assistance personnel through its Roadside Service Technician Safety Initiative. It is committed to working with truck stops and travel centers to stop human trafficking in the United States. “The funds will help support those initiatives designed to keep travel center employees and their customers safe,” said Toner.

To support the NATSO Foundation in reaching its goal, truck stops and travel centers can participate by soliciting wreath sponsorships now through December 2, 2025. Truck stops and travel centers should ask for donations using this NATSO Foundation link: www.natso.com/wreathsacrossamerica.

Participating locations can also contact Toner at (703) 739-8570 or atoner@natsofoundation.com for promotional materials.

About The NATSO Foundation

The NATSO Foundation is the research, education, and public outreach subsidiary of NATSO, Inc. The foundation is completely autonomous and relies solely on donations. Learn more at https://www.natso.com/about-the-natso-foundation/.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s yearling mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.



