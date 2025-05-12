Submit Release
Plethora Businesses Represents Ferralloy, Inc. in Strategic Acquisition by EQI

Orange, CA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 6, 2025 – Plethora Businesses, a leading lower middle market investment banking firm specializing in M&A advisory, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive sell-side advisor to Ferralloy, Inc. in its acquisition by EQI Ltd., a global leader in engineered components and materials.

Established in 1984 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Ferralloy, Inc. is a global supplier of heat-resistant alloy products and value-added metal components. With a manufacturing footprint in Wuxi, China, Ferralloy has built a reputation for delivering complex castings, forgings, fabrications, and machined components across a diverse range of critical industries. The company’s commitment to quality and customer service has earned it longstanding relationships with global OEMs, including Fortune 500 manufacturers.

The strategic acquisition by EQI Ltd. further enhances EQI’s footprint in the thermal processing and metal components industries. Ferralloy’s deep expertise and international capabilities will integrate with and bolster EQI’s existing portfolio, including Pro-Tech, to deliver expanded solutions to a shared customer base.

“We are proud to have represented Ferralloy in this milestone transaction,” said George Lanza, Co-Founder and CEO of Plethora Businesses. “This acquisition brings together two highly complementary organizations with shared values of innovation, technical excellence, and customer commitment.”

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Plethora Businesses

Plethora Businesses is a boutique M&A advisory firm dedicated to offering sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, corporate strategy, and valuations. Tailored to meet the unique needs of the middle market, Plethora is committed to delivering strategic solutions that drive growth and value for its clients. For more information, please visit www.plethorabusinesses.com or contact us at 714-255-8862.

