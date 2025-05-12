First Pacific to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference May 15th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HONG KONG, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Company Limited (Hong Kong: 00142, ADR: FPAFY) based in Hong Kong and focused on domestic defensive businesses in the fast-growing region of Southeast Asia, today announced that Associate Director John W. Ryan will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 15, 2025. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 15th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

What First Pacific offers

First Pacific has a mature market listing and offers access to defensive industries in the fastest-growing region of the world; none of our businesses is significantly affected by primary consequences of changes in foreign trade tariffs. First Pacific has three key guidelines in its strategy to maximise shareholder returns:

Stick to the industries we know – consumer foods, telecommunications, infrastructure and natural resources

Stick to one geography – the emerging economies of southeast Asia

Hold majority or significant stakes in our investments to ensure control over cash flows



Through 2024 the Company has had six years of profit growth, with the last four recording successive record highs. First Pacific management is confident of continuing earnings growth in the medium term owing to the strong market positions of our companies and the region’s continuing strong growth against a background of low inflation. In addition, all our investments are immune to the immediate consequences of any struggle over tariffs.

Assets include the world’s biggest maker of instant noodles (Indofood), the region’s largest privately owned toll road operator (MPTC), and the biggest power company (Meralco), telecommunications (PLDT), and water (Maynilad) companies in the Philippines. The company is also the biggest shareholder in Philex Mining, which plans to open a second gold and copper mine in 2026 using development funding already in place.

First Pacific’s borrowings are low with an interest coverage ratio of 4x and the Company has held investment grade credit ratings from Moody’s and S&P Global for three years. After seeing its share price rise by 25% in 2023 and 45% in 2024, First Pacific has a recurring p/e ratio of 3.6x at FY 2024.

About First Pacific

First Pacific is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company with operations located in Asia-Pacific. The Company’s principal businesses are in consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and mining. First Pacific is listed in Hong Kong (HKSE: 00142) and its shares are also available in the United States through American Depositary Receipts (ADR code: FPAFY). For further information, visit www.firstpacific.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

First Pacific Company Limited

John W. Ryan

Associate Director, Group Head of Investor Relations

+852 6336 1411

johnryan@firstpacific.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.