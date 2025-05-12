Barnes & Noble Education Announces Surge in New Campus Store Partnerships

Over 20 new institutions across a mix of two- and four-year public and private colleges and universities turn to Barnes & Noble College for innovative, customer-focused solutions

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced a wave of new campus store partnerships with colleges and universities across the country. These institutions, representing a diverse mix of two- and four-year public and private schools, have selected Barnes & Noble College (BNC) to operate their campus stores ahead of the 2025–2026 academic year, with over 20 campus stores scheduled to open from February through August this year. This total is more than double the number added during the same period in each of the prior two years.

This momentum highlights the growing demand for BNC’s innovative, customer-focused approach as colleges and universities seek trusted partners that can support improved access, affordability, and the omnichannel retail experience.

The Barnes & Noble College Difference

BNC is redefining the collegiate retail experience through a powerful partnership model that helps institutions ignite change and reach new levels of success. Backed by the financial strength of BNED, we deliver unmatched support for academic excellence while offering unique capabilities to enhance each institution’s brand and reputation. Our uncompromised, community-focused service model ensures schools receive personalized support, on-campus expertise, and a consistent partner committed to their success. From tech-enabled course material delivery to dynamic retail experiences, BNC fosters innovation, elevates the campus experience, and drives sustainable growth.

BNC’s unique and differentiated capabilities enable us to deliver more relevant and customized support to our partners through:

Unmatched Access to Affordable Course Materials - the industry's largest selection of print and digital formats, delivered seamlessly through traditional and affordable access models.



Unmatched Omnichannel Retail Experiences - innovative store design, curated merchandise, exclusive school-branded collections and collaborations, and an elevated online experience.



Innovative Technology - designed to support both students and faculty throughout the academic journey, including seamless course material delivery, Bookshelf e-reader, CoachMe study tool, faculty Adoption & Insights portal (AIP), and more.



Best-in-Class Service Model - featuring dedicated on-campus management and tailored campus engagement strategies and service, as well as local decision-making.





“Our highly differentiated solutions are delivering real value to institutions nationwide,” said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble Education. “From affordability and access to deeper engagement and measurable outcomes, we’re delivering results that matter to schools, students, alumni, fans, and faculty. We're proud to welcome these new partners and look forward to helping them elevate the customer experience and achieve their highest priority goals.”

New Partnerships Across a Broad Mix of Institutions

The mix of two- and four-year public and private colleges and universities spans 17 states and includes both former self-operated stores and those transitioning from other vendors — all choosing BNC for its proven ability to deliver innovation and operational excellence. Notable new partners include Villanova University, Georgia Southern University, Oral Roberts University, the Colorado Community College System, UNC Pembroke, Xavier University, the University of Denver, and more.

More than half of the new institutions will launch First Day® Complete, BNC’s rapidly growing, industry-leading affordable access program, beginning Fall Term 2025.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access, and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities, and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty, and institutions as they make tomorrow a better and smarter world.



For more information about Barnes & Noble Education, visit www.bned.com.

For more information about Barnes & Noble College, visit www.bncollege.com.

Media Contact:

Judith Buckingham

Corporate Communications

Barnes & Noble Education

jbuckingham@bned.com

