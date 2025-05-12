Oragenics, Inc. to Host Management Update Webinar on May 20, 2025 to Discuss Concussion Treatment Landscape, ONP-002 Clinical Program, and Strategic Vision

Webinar to Feature CEO Janet Huffman, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Frank Peacock, and Dr. James Kelly, Followed by Live Q&A

SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel intranasal therapies for brain-related disorders, today announced it will host a management update webinar on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET to discuss the growing unmet medical need in concussion treatment and provide an overview of its lead program, ONP-002, a proprietary neuroprotective therapy designed for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion.

The live webinar will feature presentations from:

● Janet Huffman, Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics

● Dr. James Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Oragenics

● Frank Peacock, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of Oragenics and a nationally recognized expert in emergency medicine

Webinar Details

● Title: Addressing the Unmet Needs in Concussion Treatment: The Promise of ONP-002

● Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

● Time: 4:00 PM ET

The live webcast and replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Oragenics website at https://ir.oragenics.com/.

“Concussions continue to be one of the most pervasive and underserved injuries in both sports and civilian trauma,” said Janet Huffman, CEO of Oragenics. “ONP-002 offers a novel therapeutic approach to a market with no FDA-approved drug therapies, and this webinar will provide a clear window into how we’re building a differentiated platform to meet that need.”

The webinar comes as Oragenics continues to advance its Phase IIa clinical program. ONP-002 is delivered intranasally, enabling non-invasive and direct brain delivery while minimizing systemic exposure. In preclinical studies, ONP-002 has demonstrated the ability to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and brain swelling following head injury. A Phase I trial showed the compound to be safe and well tolerated.

Investor Contact

Rich Cockrell

866.889.1972

ogen@cg.capital

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders, including its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. The Company is also advancing proprietary powder formulations and intranasal delivery technology to enhance drug administration. For more information, visit www.oragenics.com .

