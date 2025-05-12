ProStar and JAVAD GNSS Announce a Global Partnership to Deliver Precision Mapping Technology to the Utility Industry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), the developer of the PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions®, and JAVAD GNSS, the manufacturer of patented GNSS technologies, have partnered to bring JAVAD GNSS receivers to the utility and critical infrastructure industry.

This collaboration is the latest in ProStar’s ongoing strategy to integrate the world’s best-in-class technologies into its PointMan solution, including software service providers and equipment manufacturers. By integrating the world’s best-in-class technologies into PointMan, ProStar is creating the world’s most powerful, precise, cost-effective, and user-friendly precision mapping solution. These collaborations accelerate adoption and drive revenue by leveraging our partners’ distribution networks and customer bases.

JAVAD is a world leader in providing patented multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS technology for demanding industrial applications that include aerospace, marine, and land survey industries. JAVAD products are world renowned for innovative advancements in accuracy, anti-spoofing, power efficiency, and performance in harsh environments. The strategic partnership is designed to provide ProStar’s PointMan with JAVAD’s survey-grade GNSS receivers on a global basis through the JAVAD global distribution network.

“Our mission at JAVAD GNSS has always been to provide the most reliable, accurate, and innovative positioning solutions,” said Simon Baksh, VP of Product Development at JAVAD. “We made the decision to enter the utility mapping market where we see tremendous growth opportunities on a global basis, and after extensive research chose PointMan to meet our demanding criteria. Partnering with ProStar allows us to bring JAVAD technologies to new markets where accurate geospatial data is crucial.”

“We continue to strategically align ourselves with the world’s leading equipment manufacturers and to establish PointMan as the global leader in precision mapping,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “JAVAD GNSS receivers are world-renowned in the aerospace and surveying industries for their performance and precision, and combined with PointMan create a best-in-class precision mapping solution for any stakeholder located anywhere in the world that desires to map the precise location of underground infrastructure even in the harshest environments.”

About JAVAD GNSS

JAVAD GNSS deploys patented multi-constellation, multi-frequency GNSS technology for demanding industrial applications. JAVAD products are known for high performance, accuracy, jamming & spoofing protection, power efficiency, and compact size to enable people, products, and machines to locate themselves precisely and reliably. All JAVAD GNSS products are proudly made at its Headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in San Jose, California, with technical support from a global team of experts and development engineers with years of experience. Javad Ashjaee, a pioneer of the GNSS industry, founded JAVAD GNSS in 2007. The company continues today with its original vision of innovation and excellence.

About ProStar

ProStar is a leading software company specializing in patented cloud and mobile mapping solutions for the critical infrastructure industry. Its flagship product, PointMan, streamlines the management of above- and below-ground assets like utilities and pipelines, improving workflows across their lifecycle. Offered as a SaaS platform, PointMan integrates with top geospatial tech providers and equipment manufacturers. ProStar holds 16 issued patents in the U.S. and Canada, supporting its strong IP portfolio. For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

