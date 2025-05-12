nuVizz and Ford Motor Company to Share Keys to 96% Parts Delivery Success at Home Delivery World

nuVizz helping Ford deliver 90 million parts to dealerships annually

ATLANTA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading innovator in last-mile transportation management solutions (TMS), will present alongside Ford Motor Company at Home Delivery World 2025, one of North America’s premier logistics and supply chain conferences. This session will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how nuVizz's specialized last-mile TMS is streamlining one of the most expensive aspects of Ford's logistics operations, creating a more innovative and efficient Dealer Delivery Service (DDS) network for parts deliveries.

The session will feature Douglas Cantriel, Head of North American Transportation & Modernization at Ford Motor Company, and Gururaj Rao, CEO of nuVizz. The joint presentation will showcase Ford’s use of nuVizz’s cloud-based, AI-driven technology to improve visibility, efficiency and customer satisfaction in their complex parts delivery operations.

"Our collaboration with Ford emphasizes the amazing possibilities of last-mile logistics technology. We are seeing a shift where large shippers are taking “ownership” of their delivery network with the help of true network-enabled technologies like nuVizz," said Rao. "Initially, Ford faced a disjointed delivery network when we began our partnership. We have successfully provided Ford with a unified platform to oversee route design, evaluate operational and on-road performance and standardize processes to ensure Ford employs the most cost-effective strategies and provide dealers with true real-time visibility."

As customer expectations continue to rise with demands for same-day or next-day delivery, nuVizz plays a critical role in powering Ford's supply chain efficiency. With nuVizz's cutting-edge technology, Ford is able to deliver an incredible 96% of parts ordered by 4:00 pm by 10:00 am the next morning, ensuring minimal downtime for its dealers. Through this efficiency, nuVizz helps Ford deliver an astounding 90 million parts annually, providing unparalleled visibility and insights into their parts delivery operations. This enhanced transparency accelerates delivery times and enables Ford to make data-driven decisions, driving continuous improvement, operational excellence, and unmatched dealer satisfaction.

“As Ford continues to push the boundaries of innovation in transportation and modernization, our partnership with nuVizz has redefined how we approach last-mile logistics,” said Cantriel. “I’m excited to join Guru at Home Delivery World to share how this collaboration is transforming Ford's last-mile delivery processes and shaping the future of logistics.”

Home Delivery World 2025 will be held May 21-22, 2025, at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, TN. The joint nuVizz and Ford session is scheduled for May 21 at 2:20 pm in Theater 3.

Ford's collaboration with nuVizz exemplifies how the use of next-generation technologies can simplify and enhance complex supply chain frameworks, leading to more efficient operations. For more information about nuVizz and its last-mile TMS platform, visit www.nuvizz.com .

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com .

