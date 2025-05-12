TX Rail Products, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

First Half Fiscal 2025 Revenue Growth and Positive Cash from Operations Outpace Prior Year Period

ASHLAND, Ky., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP), a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented, “Through the first half of fiscal 2025, we outpaced the same period last year with higher revenue and increased cash from operations. With strong demand signals across our key markets and favorable market conditions for our offerings, we are entering the second half of the year with confidence.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $2.2 million as compared to $2.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 14.2%.

Cost of goods sold was $1.6 million as compared to $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 6.9%.

Gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased as a percentage of revenue from 33.6% to 28.0% when compared to the same period the prior year. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenue is the result of the mix of products sold in the current quarter.

Operating expenses for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $230,000 as compared to $243,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of 5.2%.

Other expense for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, was ($10,500) as compared to ($21,000) in the same quarter the prior year.

Net income for the current first fiscal quarter was $367,000, compared to $587,000 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 37.4%.

On March 31,2025, cash and cash equivalents were $92,000 compared to $114,000 as of September 30, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $186,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 and ($178,000) for the first six months of the prior fiscal year. Net cash used by financing activities for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was ($208,000) as compared to cash provided by financing activities of $331,000 for the same period the prior fiscal year.

Accounts receivable was $943,000 as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $641,000 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 47.2%.

Inventory was $3.6 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 25.1% as compared to $2.8 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase in inventory is the direct result from increased net profit.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other applicable law. When used, the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "should", "expect", "plan", "assume" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates and actual results could differ materially from expectations. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: our ability to implement our business strategy; our financial strategy; a downturn in economic environment; our failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of our innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; fluctuations in financial results and purchases; the impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters and tax matters; ineffective internal controls; our use of accounting estimates; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and our reliance on critical skills; impact of relationships with critical suppliers; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; our reliance on third party distribution channels; Securities and Exchange Commission regulations related to trading in "penny stocks;" the continued availability of certain financing provided by our CEO; and other risks, uncertainties and factors or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Notwithstanding the above, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, expressly state that the safe harbor for forward looking statements does not apply to companies that issue penny stocks. Because we may from time to time be considered to be an issuer of penny stock, the safe harbor for forward looking statements under the PSLRA may not be applied to us at certain times.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

txrp@haydenir.com

646-536-7331

William “Buck” Shrewsbury

Chairman and CEO TX Rail Products, Inc.

(606) 928-3131

Legal Disclaimer:

