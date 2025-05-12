Bioliberty Launches Lifehub Clinic to Transform Therapy through Soft Robotics and Gamified Exercises

Oral presentation at Rehab Week will share customer data from initial system deployment

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and BOSTON, Mass., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioliberty , a medtech startup transforming the delivery of physical and occupational therapy, today announced the launch of its first product, Lifehub Clinic at Rehab Week being held May 12-16, 2025, in Chicago, Ill. Lifehub Clinic is an affordable and portable modular solution to assist therapists with delivering high-intensity, engaging therapy in clinical settings. This system will serve as a hub for a portfolio of Bioliberty soft-robotic wearables and gamified therapy solutions to address unmet needs in patient recovery following neurological injury or impairment. In addition to advancing new wearable technologies, Bioliberty plans to extend therapy beyond traditional settings, while leveraging AI to enable more individualized treatment.

Initially, Lifehub Clinic will focus on upper extremity therapy leveraging Bioliberty’s patented soft-robotic wearable, Lifeglov . Powered by air, the glove provides controlled assistance to open the hand, calibrated to each patient’s individual functional ability. Wearing the glove, patients engage in high-dose, repetitive task practice through interactive, game-based exercises — an approach designed to promote neuroplasticity and restore movement. This supports individuals with impaired hand use, such as those recovering from stroke, in regaining limb function.

This launch comes at a critical time: up to 80% of stroke survivors experience upper limb impairment early in recovery, and most do not regain full function after six months.1 Therapy is often delivered too late, and at too low a dose to drive meaningful outcomes — limiting recovery and placing economic strain on providers through longer inpatient stays, reduced patient throughput, and increased staffing pressure.

“In developing Lifehub Clinic, we collaborated closely with leading physical rehabilitation centers to identify solutions to real-world challenges faced by real stroke patients,” said Rowan Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer at Bioliberty. “As a result, we’ve developed a clinically robust solution that is intuitive and engaging for users, while addressing the underlying challenges these patients face.”

Clinicians using Lifehub Clinic can monitor patient progress through the Lifemind software suite . This browser-based analytics platform offers powerful insights into therapy frequency, duration, and the overall effectiveness of each patient’s treatment journey. While currently focused on supporting therapy goal-setting to maximize patient outcomes and provider time, Lifemind will soon harness AI to streamline clinical workflows, reduce the documentation burden for physical and occupational therapists, and help providers leverage therapy data to support compliant, optimized reimbursement.

“Lifehub Clinic has been a breakthrough for the patients at Sheltering Arms Institute, helping us effectively care for individuals with severe tightness or limited hand mobility,” said Amber Walter, PT, DPT, NCS, clinical science director at Sheltering Arms Institute , a nationally ranked physical rehabilitation center in Richmond, Va. “The brain is wired for heightened sensitivity in the hands, making comfort a critical requirement for any assistive device. This product’s comfort, ease-of-use and varying levels of difficulty ensure it can effectively treat patients as they progress through recovery.”

Bioliberty will showcase Lifehub Clinic at Rehab Week . In addition, the company and early adopters from Sheltering Arms Institute will share the stage and present data from initial deployments of the system.

Presentation Title: A Framework for Co-Development of Rehabilitative Technology: Demonstrating a Multi-Disciplinary Approach

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: ACRM Hall - Chicago Ballroom VII

Speakers:

Conan Bradley, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Bioliberty

Amber Walter, Clinical Science Director, Sheltering Arms Institute

Caitlin Wright, Occupational Therapy Advisor, Sheltering Arms Institute





About Bioliberty

Bioliberty is an Edinburgh- and Boston-based startup on a mission to give everyone the best chance at recovery from a mobility-limiting condition or injury — empowering individuals to reclaim their independence.

Founded in 2020, the company has raised $7 million from a mix of public and private investors to fuel product development and commercialization. Bioliberty holds seven patents across its core technologies, Lifehub and Lifeglov — both of which are FDA-registered. While the initial focus is on upper-limb recovery, Bioliberty is actively expanding the platform to support broader therapeutic needs — both across the body and into the home.

For more information visit www.bioliberty.com , contact info@bioliberty.com , or follow us on Linkedin .

