AdsAdvisor Launches Globally To Accelerate Growth For Mobile Businesses With A Comprehensive Marketing Platform

AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdsAdvisor, a comprehensive marketing platform, launches globally to provide mobile businesses with a robust solution for optimizing marketing performance and driving product growth. Designed to meet the diverse needs of teams across the mobile app industry, AdsAdvisor delivers advanced campaign analytics, complete visibility into both marketing and product metrics, and streamlined workflows for creative operations.

Initially developed by the expert marketing team at MY.GAMES to support its own mobile products, AdsAdvisor draws on years of hands-on experience and integrates proven tools and workflows that have delivered consistent results across a wide range of mobile games. With its global launch, AdsAdvisor continues to evolve as a standalone platform, serving a broader audience across the mobile app market.

“We’re excited to see AdsAdvisor launch globally, offering a solution built to meet the real demands of today’s mobile marketers. It’s an advanced platform designed to support the entire marketing cycle, providing teams with the resources they need to navigate the fast-changing mobile market. Having led marketing operations for dozens of hit mobile titles, we’ve distilled everything that worked into AdsAdvisor — from proven workflows to data-driven decision-making tools. By equipping businesses with actionable insights, it ensures transparency and predictability in performance and delivers valuable tools for marketing analytics, workflow optimization, team effectiveness assessment, and achieving better results,” said Eugene Chernysh, Chief Operating Officer at AdsAdvisor.

Already trusted by industry leaders, AdsAdvisor is used by over 40 mobile projects — including those in gaming and Health & Fitness — that actively leverage its capabilities to drive success.

With over 200 customizable metrics and a prediction accuracy of 98%, iOS campaign support, UA automation, and creative tools, AdsAdvisor gives businesses the flexibility to tailor their experience, be it larger organizations optimizing operations at scale, or medium-sized teams seeking a universal solution powered by advanced analytics and precise forecasting. Businesses can select individual tools — or combine them into bundles — to meet their specific needs and goals:

Marketing Analytics delivers unmatched data accuracy and forecasting capabilities, with over 200 customizable metrics and parameters and a prediction accuracy of 98%. It equips teams with tools to evaluate campaign performance, assess product metrics, and make data-informed decisions efficiently. Key features of the tool include: Advanced Financial Forecasting : Precise ROI and ROAS predictions for Android and iOS platforms, with cohort-based metrics segmented by platform, channel, and country. Comprehensive Metrics : Insights into revenue, LTV, ROI, performance indicators, product metrics, and monetization strategies. iOS Campaign Support : Tailored SKAN setups and SMART forecasting and modeling methods, combining deterministic and probabilistic methods for platforms like Google, Facebook, and TikTok. This feature also restores organic traffic metrics, providing a holistic view of campaign effectiveness. LTV Calculator : Displays changes in key metrics such as LTV, RR, ARPU/ARPPU in a cohort view after product or performance changes, with clear visualizations for comparing updates, geographies, and UA channels. Creative Stat Report : Analyzes top-performing creatives to refine strategies and optimize network performance, and shape and manage the creative strategy of projects. It also helps evaluate the effectiveness of creative teams, ensuring continuous improvement and data-driven decision-making.

delivers unmatched data accuracy and forecasting capabilities, with over 200 customizable metrics and parameters and a prediction accuracy of 98%. It equips teams with tools to evaluate campaign performance, assess product metrics, and make data-informed decisions efficiently. Key features of the tool include: Asset Lab revolutionizes creative workflows by enabling seamless cataloging, organizing, and reusing of multimedia assets. Supporting over 23 file formats—including complex 3D models and layered PSD/PSB files—the web-based interface streamlines collaboration and boosts efficiency. Teams can preview files directly in the platform, export individual layers to PNG, and customize asset organization with business-specific filters.

revolutionizes creative workflows by enabling seamless cataloging, organizing, and reusing of multimedia assets. Supporting over 23 file formats—including complex 3D models and layered PSD/PSB files—the web-based interface streamlines collaboration and boosts efficiency. Teams can preview files directly in the platform, export individual layers to PNG, and customize asset organization with business-specific filters. UA Automation streamlines routine user acquisition processes, enhancing efficiency and precision. It enables automatic uploading of creatives to advertising platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, Unity, and Applovin, alongside automated creative testing and performance evaluation of both creative teams and strategies. This solution includes three integrated tools: Creative Hub, Creatives Library, and Creative Testing, offering a complete suite for optimizing creative workflows and driving user acquisition success.

AdsAdvisor is continually expanding its capabilities, implementing the latest tools and trends from the mobile market to anticipate the evolving needs of teams. The platform is also preparing to roll out additional features in the coming months, including an advanced business planning tool. Discover the full potential of the AdsAdvisor platform by booking a demo via this link . For more information, visit the AdsAdvisor official website .

AdsAdvisor is a comprehensive marketing platform designed to help mobile businesses optimize their marketing efforts and drive growth. Offering a suite of powerful tools, AdsAdvisor includes Marketing Analytics, Asset Lab, and UA Automation, all designed to streamline workflows, improve campaign performance, and simplify creative processes. With its focus on data-driven insights and efficiency, AdsAdvisor empowers businesses to make smarter decisions and achieve lasting success. For more information, please visit https://adsadvisor.io/ .

