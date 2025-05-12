Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies 1x1 Meetings Only Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BATRA/K) AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN/'A) Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI A/B, NYSE: RCI) Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR) Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) TKO Group (NYSE: TKO) The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Panel Discussions Sports Investing: Ways to Play TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session with Former FCC Commissioner, Rob McDowell

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, June 5, 2025



Conference Registration: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca

Client Relations

P: 914-921-5101

E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating

Marketing Associate

P: 914-921-5107

E : skeating@gabelli.com

Portfolio Management / Research Team

Christopher Marangi

Co-CIO, Value

P: 914-921-5219

E: cmarangi@gabelli.com

Hanna Howard

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-5015

E: hhoward@gabelli.com

Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA, CPA

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-8355

E: sdluzhevskiy@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.