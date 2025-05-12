Submit Release
Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies 1x1 Meetings Only
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BATRA/K) AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)
Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN)
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI)
Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN/'A)
Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI A/B, NYSE: RCI) Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV)
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR)
Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD)
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) TKO Group (NYSE: TKO)
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)  
   
Panel Discussions  
Sports Investing: Ways to Play  
TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel  
Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session  
with Former FCC Commissioner, Rob McDowell  
   

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025

Conference Registration: CLICK HERE

Contact
General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : skeating@gabelli.com

Portfolio Management / Research Team

Christopher Marangi
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-5219
E: cmarangi@gabelli.com

Hanna Howard
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5015
E: hhoward@gabelli.com

Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA, CPA
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-8355
E: sdluzhevskiy@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


Primary Logo

