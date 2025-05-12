Tracy Robinson to address the 18th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 20

MONTREAL, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the 18th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 20, 2025, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

