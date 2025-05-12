Solo Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter Chubbies Segment Sales up 43.9% and Solo Stove Sales Down, as Expected, to Realign Go-to-Market Strategy; Solid Evidence of Transformation Traction in the Quarter

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC; OTC: DTCB)(1) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”) a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

John Larson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter’s performance reflected strong sales from the Chubbies segment, up 44% from a year ago, generating segment EBITDA of 26.5% of net sales. We are pleased with Chubbies' strong consumer engagement and demand. Solo Stove first quarter sales were down versus a year ago, as expected, to realign our DTC promotional strategies and collaborate with retail partners on the strategic cadence of promotions and product launches. The team’s disciplined execution of cost reduction initiatives generated solid evidence of profitability improvements in both February and March compared to the prior year.

“We are highly focused on addressing our existing debt structure to deliver financial flexibility as we transform and stabilize the business this year with a focus on improving marketing effectiveness under the leadership of our new interim CMO, building pricing strategies to align channels, creating a product innovation culture and playbook, and right-sizing the cost structure, including an acceleration of tariff-related manufacturing diversification and contingency plans.”

Consolidated First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024

Net sales of $77.3 million declined 9.5% from $85.3 million. The decline was primarily within the Solo Stove segment direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel. The DTC channel and retail channel net sales increased in the Chubbies segment.

Gross profit of $42.6 million, or 55.2% of net sales, decreased by 400 basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit (3) of $42.8 million, or 55.4% of net sales, decreased 410 basis points versus the prior year period.

of $42.8 million, or 55.4% of net sales, decreased 410 basis points versus the prior year period. Operating expenses decreased $3.6 million to $53.2 million, down 6.4%, primarily driven by decreases in marketing spend and distribution costs within the Solo Stove segment, partially offset by one-time or non-cash restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges of $5.8 million in the current period

Net loss of $18.6 million, 24.0% of net sales, or $0.21 per basic and diluted Class A common share, increased from $6.5 million, 7.6% of net sales, or $0.06 per basic and diluted Class A common share from the prior year period. Adjusted net loss (3) of $6.2 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per basic and diluted Class A common share (3) , also declined from adjusted net income (3) of $1.7 million, or $0.03 adjusted income per basic and diluted Class A common share (3) from the prior year period.

of $6.2 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per basic and diluted Class A common share , also declined from adjusted net income of $1.7 million, or $0.03 adjusted income per basic and diluted Class A common share from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $3.5 million, or 4.5% of net sales, compared to $4.3 million, or 5.0% of net sales from the prior year period.



Segment First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024(2)

Solo Stove

Net sales of $26.1 million declined 49.2%, driven by declines in both retail and DTC channel net sales, primarily due to eliminating our heavy promotional discounting in our DTC channel to better align with retail partners, lack of new products and reduced marketing spend, as well as lower replenishment from our strategic retail partners.

Segment EBITDA of $(1.5) million, or (5.7)% of net sales, declined from $7.6 million, or 14.9% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Chubbies

Net sales of $42.7 million increased 43.9%, driven primarily by retail channel net sales from continued growth in the strategic retail network and an increase in DTC channel net sales.

Segment EBITDA of $11.3 million, or 26.5% of net sales, improved from $4.9 million, or 16.6% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $206.4 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $12.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the net drawdowns of $277.3 million on the Revolving Credit Facility in the first quarter of 2025.

Inventory was $103.1 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $108.6 million at December 31, 2024.

Outstanding borrowings were $346.3 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, and $82.5 million under the Term Loan as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, outstanding borrowings were reclassified from non-current to current, as it is likely that the Company will be required to report non-compliance with the interest rate coverage ratio and total net leverage ratio financial covenants under the credit agreement governing our Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility. As previously disclosed, there is substantial doubt of our ability to continue as a going concern. For additional information, see our corresponding first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q filed today, May 12, 2025.

(1) Effective April 22, 2025, our Class A common stock has been suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Our Class A common stock is currently being quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “DTCB”. Pursuant to our right to a review of the staff of NYSE Regulation’s determination to delist our Class A common stock by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE, on May 6, 2025, we sent a notice to the NYSE appealing the determination of the staff of NYSE Regulation to commence proceedings to delist our Class A common stock from the NYSE. During the appeal period, our Class A common stock remains listed on the NYSE, though trading in the Class A common stock is suspended.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed the presentation of our reportable segments, with Solo Stove and Chubbies being presented as our reportable segments. Prior periods are presented on this new basis for comparability purposes.

(3) This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future financial position, turnaround efforts, strategic transformation goals, future growth and shareholder value, our ability to continue as a going concern, our plans and strategy to improve our liquidity, the expected benefits of operational improvements and restructuring efforts, and seasonal trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to continue as a going concern, including the results of discussions and negotiations with lenders; risks associated with non-compliance with covenants under our credit agreement, including the repayment of the outstanding debt thereunder if the lenders elect to declare all amounts outstanding thereunder immediately due and payable; our ability to realize expected benefits from our strategic plans, our ability to implement any restructuring and cost-reduction efforts; our limited liquidity; our ability to mitigate the impact of new and increased tariffs and similar restrictions on our business; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which operate mostly outside of the U.S., and problems with, or the loss of, our suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; our dependence on cash generated from operations to support our business and our growth initiatives; the impacts of the trading halt of our Class A common stock on the NYSE and quotation on the OTC Pink Market; our appeal of the NYSE’s determination to commence proceedings to delist our Class A common stock; the limits placed by our indebtedness to invest in the ongoing needs of our business; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to design, develop and introduce new products; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to expand into additional markets; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; risks associated with our international operations; our inability to sustain historic growth rates; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers and retain our existing customers; the highly competitive market in which we operate; our failure to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the impact of product liability and warranty claims and product recalls; business interruptions resulting from fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock; geopolitical actions, natural disasters, or pandemics; the ability of our largest stockholders to influence corporate matters. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Solo Brands at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Net sales $ 77,252 $ 85,324 Cost of goods sold 34,647 34,780 Gross profit 42,605 50,544 Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 38,990 48,410 Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges 5,839 — Depreciation and amortization expenses 6,889 6,275 Other operating expenses 1,530 2,211 Total operating expenses 53,248 56,896 Income (loss) from operations (10,643 ) (6,352 ) Non-operating (income) expense Interest expense, net 5,570 3,106 Other non-operating (income) expense (580 ) 221 Total non-operating (income) expense 4,990 3,327 Income (loss) before income taxes (15,633 ) (9,679 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,944 (3,195 ) Net income (loss) (18,577 ) (6,484 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,385 ) (3,082 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (12,192 ) $ (3,402 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation, net of tax $ — $ 43 Comprehensive income (loss) (18,577 ) (6,441 ) Less: other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — 15 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,385 ) (3,082 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (12,192 ) $ (3,374 ) Net income (loss) per Class A common stock Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding Basic and diluted 58,986 58,068









Solo Brands, Inc.

Segment Operating Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (in thousands) Solo Stove Chubbies Net sales $ 26,128 $ 42,689 Cost of goods sold 11,470 18,173 Marketing expense 5,712 3,314 Employee related compensation 3,309 3,434 Other segment operating expenses 7,123 6,473 Segment EBITDA $ (1,486 ) $ 11,295





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands) Solo Stove Chubbies Net sales $ 51,477 $ 29,657 Cost of goods sold 20,748 12,408 Marketing expense 9,865 3,648 Employee related compensation 2,181 3,236 Other segment operating expenses 11,038 5,433 Segment EBITDA $ 7,645 $ 4,932









SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value and per unit data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,394 $ 11,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.3 million and $1.1 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 52,862 39,440 Inventory 103,068 108,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,286 12,223 Total current assets 372,610 172,218 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 23,111 24,195 Intangible assets, net 185,430 189,701 Goodwill 73,119 73,119 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,679 27,683 Other non-current assets 13,450 8,144 Total non-current assets 319,789 322,842 Total assets $ 692,399 $ 495,060 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,029 $ 69,598 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,509 41,661 Deferred revenue 1,542 1,829 Current debt, net 427,890 8,625 Total current liabilities 486,970 121,713 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net — 142,060 Deferred tax liability 5,440 6,795 Operating lease liabilities 20,048 22,079 Other non-current liabilities 5,319 9,056 Total non-current liabilities 30,807 179,990 Commitments and contingencies (Note 1) Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 59,186,521 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 58,800,001 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 59 59 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 33,091,989 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 363,960 363,601 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (241,006 ) (228,814 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (434 ) (434 ) Treasury stock (946 ) (733 ) Equity attributable to the controlling interest 121,666 133,712 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 52,956 59,645 Total equity 174,622 193,357 Total liabilities and equity $ 692,399 $ 495,060









SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (18,577 ) $ (6,484 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7,136 6,497 Noncash operating lease expense 1,985 2,290 Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges 564 — Other 305 397 Equity-based compensation, net of income tax expense (benefit) 55 1,229 Deferred income taxes (1,371 ) 966 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (13,953 ) 3,853 Inventory 5,605 (925 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,711 (2,979 ) Accounts payable (46,602 ) 2,716 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,094 ) (22,170 ) Deferred revenue (287 ) (2,865 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,438 ) (1,124 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (3,227 ) 72 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (75,188 ) (18,527 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (3,207 ) (2,387 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,207 ) (2,387 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from credit facility 277,322 22,000 Repayments of loan and credit facility (500 ) (1,250 ) Debt issuance costs paid (3,798 ) — Distributions to non-controlling interests — (4,284 ) Surrender of stock to settle taxes on restricted stock awards (213 ) (122 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 272,811 16,344 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2 ) 139 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 194,414 (4,431 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 11,980 19,842 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 206,394 $ 15,411





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”); however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.

None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.

These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software developmental costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We calculate adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding impairment charges and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance, as listed below under “Non-GAAP Adjustments”. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted in the same manner as adjusted net income, adjusted for the allocable attribution to the noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock

We calculate adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock as adjusted net income, as defined above, less the allocable portion of net income to the noncontrolling interest, divided by weighted average diluted shares or weighted average shares of Class A common stock, respectively, as calculated under U.S. GAAP.

EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance, as listed below under “Non-GAAP Adjustments”.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by net sales.

Adjusted Gross Profit

We calculate adjusted gross profit as gross profit, less inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities, inventory fair value write-ups and tooling depreciation.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

We calculate adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit, divided by net sales.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

In addition to the costs specifically noted under the non-GAAP metrics above, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude costs believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance. These costs are excluded in order to enhance consistency and comparability with results in prior periods that do not include such items and to provide a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods.

Amortization expense - Represents the non-cash amortization of the following: intangible assets related to the reorganization transactions in 2020 and the 2021 and 2023 acquisitions and additions to patents in regard to their defense; website development costs; and capitalized software.

Depreciation expense - Represents the non-cash depreciation of the following: property and equipment; and tooling used in the manufacturing process that is recognized within cost of goods sold.

Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges - Represents charges related to cost saving initiatives, such as the reduction in force and closure of distribution centers, as well as costs related to the engagement of strategic consulting firms for operational planning, additional cost saving initiative identification and internal management reporting optimization.

Business optimization and expansion expenses - Represents select consulting engagements in 2024 for strategic planning and product roadmap development, select consulting engagements in 2025 to assist with operational planning and activities to support the potential refinancing or restructuring of our outstanding debt, as well as software implementation fees in 2024 and 2025 related to the optimization and enhancement of our information technology infrastructure.

Equity-based compensation expense - Represents the non-cash expense related to the incentive units, restricted stock units, options, performance stock units, special performance stock units, executive performance stock units and employee stock purchases, with vestings occurring over time and settled with the Company’s Class A common stock. Forfeitures are recognized in the period incurred and reflected as a reduction of the non-cash expense previously recognized for awards not yet vested.

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability - Represents the charge to mark the contingent earn-out consideration to fair value in connection with the 2023 acquisitions.

Management transition costs - Represents costs primarily related to executive transition costs for executive search fees and related costs for the transition of certain members of management, such as severance costs.

Transaction costs - Represents transaction costs primarily related to professional service fees incurred in connection with the secondary offering, Form S-3 registration statement filed in 2023 and acquisition activities, including financial diligence and legal fees.

Inventory fair value write-ups - Represents the recognition of fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2023 acquisitions.

Tax impact of adjusting items - Represents the tax impact of the respective adjustments for each non-GAAP financial measure calculated at an expected statutory rate of 21.0%, adjusted to reflect the allocation to the controlling interest.





SOLO BRANDS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Gross Profit

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 42,605 $ 50,544 Inventory fair value write-up — 38 Tooling depreciation 223 223 Adjusted gross profit $ 42,828 $ 50,805 Gross profit margin

(Gross profit as a % of net sales) 55.2 % 59.2 % Adjusted gross profit margin

(Adjusted gross profit as a % of net sales) 55.4 % 59.5 %





Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (18,577 ) $ (6,484 ) Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges 5,839 — Amortization expense 5,007 5,041 Business optimization and expansion expense 1,516 975 Equity-based compensation expense (874 ) 1,229 Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (70 ) 398 Management transition costs — 1,713 Transaction costs — 23 Inventory fair value write-ups — 38 Tax impact of adjusting items (1,539 ) (1,262 ) Reversal of valuation allowance 2,503 — Adjusted net income (loss) $ (6,195 ) $ 1,671 Less: adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,511 ) (95 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc. $ (4,684 ) $ 1,766 Net income (loss) per Class A common stock $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock $ (0.08 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 58,986 58,068





Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles consolidated net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (18,577 ) $ (6,484 ) Interest expense 5,570 3,106 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,944 (3,195 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,136 6,497 EBITDA $ (2,927 ) $ (76 ) Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges 5,839 — Equity-based compensation expense (874 ) 1,229 Business optimization and expansion expense 1,516 975 Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (70 ) 398 Management transition costs — 1,713 Inventory fair value write-ups — 38 Transaction costs — 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,484 $ 4,300 Net income (loss) margin

(Net income (loss) as a % of net sales) (24.0 )% (7.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin

(Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales) 4.5 % 5.0 %

