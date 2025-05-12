Viasat's Arctic Broadband Dedicated Coverage Advances as Payloads Enter Service Onboard Space Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission Spacecraft

The milestone means high-speed coverage is now available for Government customers in the Arctic, with commercial services planned throughout fiscal year 2026.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, has confirmed the GX10A and GX10B satellite payloads are now available to deliver services for government customers, with commercial maritime and aviation services anticipated to follow throughout fiscal year 2026. Viasat successfully completed in-orbit testing of the payloads late last year and government services are now available.

Launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in August 2024, the GX10A and GX10B payloads are housed on Space Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission spacecraft — ASBM-1 and ASBM-2. The satellites feature hosted payloads for the Norwegian Military and the U.S. Government, as well as a radiation monitoring capability for the European Commission. For Viasat, the GX10A and GX10B payloads are aimed to provide broadband satellite coverage over the Arctic region for government and commercial customers.

The connectivity demands of governments, commercial mobility services and scientists over the Arctic region have been rapidly growing. These new payloads will expand the coverage area served by Viasat, further strengthening the company’s global coverage capabilities with this dedicated capacity for the Arctic region. These payloads also support Viasat’s roadmap of delivering multi-orbit services to support customers across markets.

The satellites operate in a Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO) and extend Viasat’s network for markets including aviation, maritime, and governments beyond geostationary orbit for the first time. For Government customers, Viasat’s Global Xpress (GX) network provides high-speed Ka-band services across land, sea, and air, with the Arctic coverage extension now offering uninterrupted connectivity across the polar region.

Girish Chandran, Chief Technology Officer and President, Global Space Networks, said: “We would like to thank Space Norway, our project partners, and our teams for their continued hard work to make this project a reality. Bringing these payloads into service for government will help our vision to deliver the flexibility, coverage, and connectivity our customers need – wherever they operate.”

Susan Miller, President, Viasat Government, said: “We’re excited to begin delivering services in the Arctic region to support scientific research and enable assured, resilient communications for tactical and strategic government missions. This is another step in Viasat’s ability to provide innovative, multi-orbit solutions and services to meet the changing connectivity requirements of government customers worldwide.”

Viasat is planning to further expand its high-speed broadband capacity and capabilities for government and commercial mobility customers with five new Ka-band satellites currently under construction, which are expected to enter service during the course of the next few years.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the GX10A and GX10B satellite payloads, including the coverage area; the planned commercial service entry of the GX10A and GX10B satellite payloads in FY26; and the service entry timing for the five additional Ka-band satellites currently under construction. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; unexpected expenses or delays related to our satellite projects; the ability to successfully implement our business plan for broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; the effect of adverse regulatory changes (including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses) on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; changes in the way others use spectrum; our inability to access additional spectrum, use spectrum for additional purposes, and/or operate satellites at additional orbital locations; competing uses of the same spectrum or orbital locations that we utilize or seek to utilize; and technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

