Enthusiast Gaming to Announce 1st Quarter 2025 Results on May 15th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX:EGLX) will report financial and operating results for its first quarter ending on March 31st, 2025, on Thursday, May 15th, 2025, after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the first quarter 2025 results.

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

