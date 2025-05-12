Precore Gold Announces Nomination of Louis Gariepy to Its Board of Directors, Completion of the Arikepay Agreement and Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Louis Gariepy, P. Eng (OIQ) for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the “AGM”), scheduled for May 28, 2025. Mr. Gariepy is a geological engineer with over 30 years of international mining experience, including several successes in the development of world-class gold and copper deposits, in Québec and Latin America, with industry leaders including Anglo American, IAMGOLD, Compañia Minera Milpo, Noranda Inc and most recently as Vice-President, Exploration of O3 Mining, where he lead the development of the multi million ounce Marban gold project until the company’s acquisition by Canadian mining giant Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd, in March 2025 ( see Mr. Gariepy's complete bio in the Company's press release dated April 17, 2025 ).

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman of Precore Gold, stated: “I am extremely pleased that Louis is being nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors. Louis has already begun to play an important role within Precore as Lead Technical Advisor since April 2025, as we have begun to develop our exploration strategy for our recently-optioned and highly prospective Arikepay gold project in Peru.”

Louis Gariepy adds: “I’m pleased to stand for election as a Director of the Company. This is a very exciting time for Precore Gold, especially since the Company has entered into the Arikepay Option Agreement in Peru along with the Company’s promising portfolio of projects, during what seems to be an increasingly bullish metals prices environment.”

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the “Options”) to purchase up to 1,100,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company’s 2025 Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan (the “Plan”). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.135 per common share, with 25% of the Options granted vesting every 6 months.

As noted in the Company’s information circular dated April 16, 2025, the Plan is subject to receipt of shareholder approval to be sought at the AGM.

Further to the Company’s news release of April 23, 2025, the Company has received regulatory clearance for the Option Agreement between the Company and Alta Copper Corp. dated April 22, 2025 (the “Option Agreement”), and the Company issued the initial common shares under the terms of the Option Agreement.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate shareholder returns. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, may contain important historical drilling results and are located in politically stable, Tier-1, mining friendly jurisdictions. Precore Gold’s mission is supported by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: precoregoldcorp@gmail.com

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

