U.S. Energy Corp. to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

HOUSTON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing assets, announced today that it will participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on May 14, 2025.   

Ryan Smith, President & CEO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program.  We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.


