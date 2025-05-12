Wag! Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wag! Group Co. (the “Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Revenues of $15.2 million, compared to $23.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 – comprised of $4.9 million of Services revenue, $9.2 million of Wellness revenue, and $1.1 million of Pet Food & Treats revenue.

Net loss was $4.9 million, compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.2 million, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to begin 2025 with results slightly ahead of our expectations on profitability and in line with expectations on revenue,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chairman of Wag!. “This quarter’s performance reflects the benefits of our disciplined cost management, operational streamlining and continued focus on higher-return initiatives. We’re also encouraged by the early traction we’re seeing from our newly launched distribution partnerships and the strength of business trends through April and into May. As we continue to evaluate all strategic options in partnership with our Board, we remain focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Guidance

For the full year 2025, we continue to expect:

Revenue in the range of $84 million to $88 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $2.0 million to $4.0 million.

Wag!’s First Quarter Results Conference Call

Wag! will host a conference call and live webcast today, May 12, 2025, at 8:30am ET to discuss financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-800-717-1738 (international callers please dial 1-646-307-1865) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.wag.co .

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://investors.wag.co for 90 days.

Wag! also provides announcements regarding financial performance and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, on our investor relations website ( https://investors.wag.co ), and/or social media outlets, as a means of disclosing material information and complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The list of social media channels that Wag! uses may be updated on the investor relations website from time to time. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Wag! when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at ( https://investors.wag.co/ir-resources/email-alerts ).

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2015 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, one of the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplaces; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; and stock-based compensation, as well as other items to be consistent with definitions typically used by lenders, including transaction costs. Additionally, we exclude the impact of certain non-recurring items which are not indicative of our operating performance as well as other transaction-specific costs that do not represent an ongoing operating expense of the business, including but not limited to, integration and transaction costs associated with acquired businesses, severance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past, and future periods by excluding items from net income (loss) that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Platform Participant is defined as a Pet Parent or Pet Caregiver who transacted on the Wag! platform for a service in the quarter. Services include dog walking, sitting, boarding, drop-ins, training, premium telehealth services, wellness plans, and pet insurance plan comparison.

Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because certain items required for such reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such a reconciliation would require a forward-looking statement of income, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. The Company provides an Adjusted EBITDA forecast because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service, product and wellness offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract and retain personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, ability to achieve and maintain profitability; intended use of proceeds from the Company’s underwritten public offering, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company’s pet service, product and wellness offerings and solutions; failure to realize the financial benefits of acquisitions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Wag! Group Co.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,123 $ 5,630 Accounts receivable, net 5,532 6,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,003 2,855 Total current assets 14,658 15,065 Property and equipment, net 2,507 2,172 Operating lease right-of-use assets 655 737 Intangible assets, net 6,220 6,766 Goodwill 4,646 4,646 Other assets 154 52 Total assets $ 28,840 $ 29,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Accounts payable $ 7,761 $ 6,169 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,089 2,496 Deferred revenue 2,782 1,432 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 359 406 Notes payable, net of debt discount and warrant allocation of $812 and $1,267 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 18,896 18,960 Total current liabilities 31,887 29,463 Operating lease liabilities – non-current portion 422 464 Total liabilities 32,309 29,927 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 180,719 178,809 Accumulated deficit (184,192 ) (179,302 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (3,469 ) (489 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 28,840 $ 29,438





Wag! Group Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 15,165 $ 23,219 $ 15,165 $ 23,219 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,441 1,570 1,441 1,570 Platform operations and support 2,521 2,960 2,521 2,960 Sales and marketing 10,377 15,655 10,377 15,655 General and administrative 3,958 4,239 3,958 4,239 Depreciation and amortization 644 578 644 578 Total costs and expenses 18,941 25,002 18,941 25,002 Interest expense 1,182 1,885 1,182 1,885 Interest income (27 ) (152 ) (27 ) (152 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 726 — 726 Loss before income taxes (4,931 ) (4,242 ) (4,931 ) (4,242 ) Income taxes (41 ) (1 ) (41 ) (1 ) Net loss $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in computing loss per share, basic and diluted 50,487 40,077 50,487 40,077





Wag! Group Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024

2025 March 31,

2024 (in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 1,872 1,296 Non-cash interest expense 455 665 Depreciation and amortization 644 578 Reduction in carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets 81 75 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 726 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,048 (1,081 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (148 ) 918 Other assets (102 ) 5 Accounts payable 1,592 2,456 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (407 ) (1,062 ) Deferred revenue 1,350 (39 ) Operating lease liabilities (88 ) (81 ) Other non-current liabilities — (47 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,407 168 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (396 ) (305 ) Net cash used in investing activities (396 ) (305 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (519 ) (5,357 ) Debt prepayment penalty — (100 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1 61 Other — (187 ) Net cash used in financing activities (518 ) (5,583 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 493 (5,720 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,630 18,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,123 $ 12,603





Wag! Group Co.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Net loss $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) Interest expense, net 1,155 1,733 1,155 1,733 Income taxes (41 ) (1 ) (41 ) (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 644 578 644 578 Stock-based compensation 1,872 1,296 1,872 1,296 Integration and transaction costs associated with acquired business — — — — Severance costs — 77 — 77 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 726 — 726 Legal settlement 25 — 25 — Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (1,235 ) $ 168 $ (1,235 ) $ 168 Revenues $ 15,165 $ 23,219 $ 15,165 $ 23,219 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin (8.1 )% 0.7 % (8.1 )% 0.7 %





Wag! Group Co.

Key Operating and Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024

2025 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Platform Participants (as of period end) 472 671 472 671 Revenues $ 15,165 $ 23,219 $ 15,165 $ 23,219 Net loss $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) $ (4,890 ) $ (4,241 ) Net loss margin (32.2 )% (18.3 )% (32.2 )% (18.3 )% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,407 $ 168 $ 1,407 $ 168 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (1,235 ) $ 168 $ (1,235 ) $ 168 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin (8.1 )% 0.7 % (8.1 )% 0.7 %

