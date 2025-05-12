Abcourt intersects 3.7 g/t gold over 11 metres directly below the Cartwright stripping and publishes a summary of the 2025 drilling campaign on its Flordin property in the Lebel-Sur-Quévillon area

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture : ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce the latest assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign on its Flordin property in the Lebel-Sur-Quévillon area. Hole FL-25-284 intersected 3.7 g/t gold over 11 metres including 11.0 g/t gold over 2.4 metres. The high-grade gold mineralized zone was intercepted less than 3 metres from surface directly below the Cartwright stripping. Note that the easternmost hole of the stripping (FL-25-277: 1.4 g/t gold over 13 metres) confirms that the Adam and Horse mineralized zones continue well beyond this one and therefore remains open to the East. The same is true for the westernmost hole (FL-25-286: 0.4 g/t gold over 16 metres), which also confirms that the mineralization is continuous and open in this direction.

The mineralization described in the Cartwright area consists mainly of gold-bearing pyrite band with silica-hematite without quartz vein. This type of characteristic high-grade gold mineralization has been described in the central area of the property (2023 drilling) and in the South Zone area, which is located almost 2 kilometres from the Cartwright Zone (see surface plan for general location). A comparative petrographic study is being conducted by Ms. Lucie Mathieu, Ph.D. of GEOX Consulting Inc. to describe the similarities and differences observed in the gold mineralization for the three sectors (Cartwright, Central Zone and South Zone). A geochemical study of the major elements is also being carried out, which will make it possible to identify the lithologies and alterations present in the various mineralized areas of the property.

The objectives of the 2025 drilling campaign on the Flordin property are:

Objective 1: Confirm the continuity of gold mineralization directly below the Cartwright stripping completed in the fall of 2024. A total of nine (9) short holes for a total of 1227 metres were drilled in the Cartwright area. All the 2025 drillings carried out under stripping returned gold values over tens of metres in length. Hole FL-25-274 returned 3.5 g/t gold over 27.5 metres, including 12.1 g/t over 7.5 metres. Making this intersection one of the richest in gold in the project.

Objective 2: Confirm the presence and continuity of the South Zone that was discovered in 1988 by Cambior. Demonstrate that the mineralization of the South Zone is similar/different to that observed and described in the Cartwright area. In all, four (4) deep holes for a total of 2403 metres were made. All 2025 drilling in this area returned gold values over tens of metres in length. Hole FL-25-282 returned 1.1 g/t gold over 47.2 metres, including 7.6 g/t gold over 3 metres.

The mineralization of the South Zone is like that described in the Cartwright area. In general, silicification seems to be more important for the South Zone. However, it should be noted that both zones are characterized by high-grade gold mineralization associated with bands of pyrite, silica and hematite. The gold mineralization is not associated with quartz veins but rather with pyrite-silica-hematite bands.

The table below provides a summary of all significant gold assay results obtained from the 2025 holes. It should be noted that all the holes drilled during this phase of work, i.e. 100% of the drill holes intercepted gold values.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t) Zones Metal Factor

(length X

grade) FL-25-273 29.5 48 18.5 1.2 22 incl. 29.5 38 8.5 0.6 Adam 5 incl. 46 48 2.0 6.6 Horse 13 FL-23-274 28 55.5 27.5 3.5 96 incl. 28 31 3.0 0.8 Adam 2 incl. 48 55.5 7.5 12.1 Horse 91 FL-25-275 43 43.5 0.5 1.8 Adam 1 81.5 82 0.5 1.3 Horse 1 FL-25-276 45.5 46.5 1.0 1.5 Adam 2 82 87 5.0 1.5 8 incl. 86.5 87 0.5 11.1 Horse 6 FL-25-277 27.5 29.5 2.0 0.9 Adam 2 38 51 13.0 1.4 18 incl. 48.5 51 2.5 5.4 Horse 14 FL-25-278 27.5 29.5 0.5 0.5 Adam 0 44 67.5 23.5 1.2 28 incl. 64 67.5 3.5 4.5 Horse 16 FL-25-280 483.5 484 0.5 5.7 South Zone 2 540.5 569 28.5 1.3 New 37 Incl. 563 565 3.0 5.1 New 15 FL-25-281

394

413

17

0.5

South Zone

9

Incl. 398 400 2 1.3 South Zone 3 451 452 1 1.2 New 1 FL-25-282 367 414.2 47.2 1.1 South Zone 52 Incl. 374 377 3.0 7.6 South Zone 23 FL-25-283 130 149 19.0 0.9 Altered 17 Incl. 140.9 144 3.1 3.1 Altered 10 557 574 17.0 1.0 South Zone 17 Incl. 560 561 1 6.5 South Zone 7 FL-25-284 3 14 11.0 3.7 Adam 41 Incl. 6.6 9 2.4 11.0 26 55 59 4 1.3 Horse 5 FL-25-285 64 66 2.0 1.2 Adam 2 107 111 4.0 0.6 Horse 2 FL-25-286 58 74 16.0 0.4 Adam 6 73 74 1 1.2 Horse 1

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “The 2025 drilling campaign carried out on our Flordin project was a great success. All the drill holes drilled by our technical team returned gold values over tens of meters of thickness. This first phase of work will have identified a characteristic type of high-grade gold mineralization over a distance of at least 2 kilometres. The second phase of drilling will aim to link the various mineralized zones laterally. The Flordin project is advantageously located less than 20 kilometres North of the municipality of Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and less than 1.5 kilometres North of the Canadian National Transcontinental Railway.”

Figure 1 : Regional Location of the Flordin Property





Figure 2 : Location of the Flordin Property and adjacent DEE owners





Figure 3 : Surface Plane





Figure 4 : Drilling 2025, Cartwright Area





Figure 5 : Drill Hole 2025, South Zone





Qualified Persons

Mr. Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the NQ half core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec, using the Photon AssayTM method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method. The drilling, core description and assay preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration of Abcourt Mines, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

