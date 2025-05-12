InStride Named a 2025 World’s Top EdTech Company by TIME and Statista

Ranked #26 globally and #7 among U.S. companies for innovation and industry impact

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leading provider of strategic education benefits and skills development solutions, has been recognized on the TIME World’s Top EdTech Companies 2025 list, ranking #26 globally and #7 among U.S.-based companies. Presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the annual list highlights companies that are transforming education through innovation, scale, and meaningful contributions to the industry.

Now in its second year, the TIME list evaluated more than 7,000 education companies worldwide based on two key dimensions:

Financial strength , including revenue, funding data, and company disclosures

, including revenue, funding data, and company disclosures Industry impact, evaluating the quality and influence of products, services, and intellectual property

“This recognition signals what’s possible when companies treat education as core to business strategy,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “When learning is aligned to business needs and made accessible to all employees, it creates real competitive advantage, and real opportunity.”

InStride partners with some of the most influential organizations on the Fortune 250, unlocking access to life-changing education for their employees. Its model breaks down barriers to learning and drives career growth aligned with organizational goals, connecting employees to the roles and skills companies need most. Built for scale and impact, InStride offers tailored solutions that help fill clinical pipelines, upskill frontline teams, and develop future leaders. This recognition from TIME affirms the power of that model.

About InStride

InStride is a human capital management company that solves corporate talent challenges through strategic education benefits and skills development solutions. By breaking down barriers to learning, fostering career growth aligned with organizational goals, and simplifying program management, InStride delivers lasting impact. Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Labcorp, Adidas, and SSM Health, InStride drives meaningful social and business outcomes by providing access to life-changing education. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

