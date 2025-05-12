Turtle Club raises $6.2M to advance onchain liquidity distribution protocol





ZURICH, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Club today announced the close of a $6.2 million seed funding round to advance its on-chain liquidity distribution protocol. The funding supports the project’s mission to improve how liquidity is coordinated and deployed across decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

The round was led by THEIA, with participation from Susquehanna (SIG), Laser Digital, Consensys, Selini, RE7 Capital, L2IV, Archimed Capital, Trident Digital, Bodhi Ventures, Shorewoods, Triton Liquid, AUROS Global, Chorus One, Frachtis, Moonhill Capital, Tulipa Capital, and others. Notable angel investors include Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, Wintermute co-founder Yoann Turpin, and Ryan Fang of Ankr.

Turtle Club enables on-chain liquidity distribution by allowing liquidity providers (LPs) to earn rewards across multiple protocols. The protocol also helps projects and distribution partners align incentives, create visibility into liquidity costs across chains, establish risk-adjusted benchmarks for protocol categories, and design more sustainable incentive models. Capital providers benefit from transparent metrics that guide strategic deployment.

Since its launch in March 2024, Turtle Club reports:

315,000+ registered wallets

$2.3 Billion+ in total value bootstrapped

51 integrated protocols

$550 million deployed in 45 days via its first chain bootstrapping campaign

“As liquidity becomes more fragmented across chains and protocols, the need for structured, transparent distribution has never been greater,” said Essi Lagevardi, CEO of Turtle Club. “This round allows us to continue building mechanisms that reward capital providers fairly, help protocols design sustainable incentive programs, and support a more efficient, transparent DeFi liquidity environment. At the end of the day, our mission is simple: deliver the best-quality dealflow and the best possible service to LPs. When you consistently do both, everything else follows.”

Turtle Club will use the proceeds to expand its engineering team, support new protocol integrations, and grow its distribution network.

About Turtle Club

Turtle Club is a protocol for on-chain liquidity distribution, designed to connect LPs, protocols, and partners through sustainable and transparent incentive models. Operated by Phantom Protocol AG and launched in March 2024, Turtle Club has become one of the fastest-growing liquidity coordination layers in Web3.

Contact:

Pedro Verdades

Head of Marketing at Turtle Club

press@turtle.club

