MEXC Launches DEX+ Super Fest with Multiple Rewards and Fee Rebates





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated DEX+ Super Fest. The event kicks off on May 10, 2025, at 05:00 (UTC) and runs through June 10, 2025, at 05:00 (UTC). This global celebration brings users a unique trading experience packed with exciting benefits, generous incentives, and the chance to earn up to 550 USDT in rewards.

MEXC DEX+ seamlessly integrates the security and convenience of centralized trading with the asset diversity and early price discovery advantages of decentralized platforms. Designed to make on-chain trading simpler and safer, DEX+ empowers users to engage confidently in the Web3 space.

To support the growth of the DEX+ ecosystem and reward its global user base, MEXC is launching this event with a three-tiered reward structure, encouraging users to explore decentralized trading while benefiting from early market participation.

Three Reward Tiers—Earn Up to 550 USDT

Exclusive New User Reward





During the event, new users who register on MEXC for the first time and complete at least 100 USDT in total trading volume on DEX+ will receive 20 USDT worth of SOL tokens, helping them kickstart their journey into trading on DEXs.

2. Trading Streak Rewards

Existing users can unlock rewards based on their trading activity:

Trade a minimum of 50 USDT over three consecutive days to earn 10 USDT in bonus rewards.

Reach a total of 200 USDT in trading volume over seven consecutive days to receive an additional 20 USDT, for a total reward of up to 30 USDT per person.

3. Referral Rewards

Invite friends through your unique referral link and earn 20 USDT per valid referral. Each participant can earn up to 500 USDT in referral rewards. Additionally, all referrers will enjoy a 40% trading fee rebate based on their referees' DEX+ trading activity.

The DEX+ Super Fest is a rare opportunity for crypto users worldwide to explore decentralized exchanges, enjoy innovative features, and unlock meaningful rewards. Whether you're just beginning your crypto journey or already an experienced trader, this campaign delivers real value.

Don't miss your chance to trade smarter, earn more, and explore the future of DeFi. Visit the DEX+ Super Fest page on MEXC and join today.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is dedicated to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Known for its extensive selection of trending tokens, airdrop opportunities, and low fees, MEXC serves over 40 million users across 170+ countries. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, our advanced trading platform appeals to both new traders and seasoned investors alike. MEXC provides a seamless, secure, and rewarding gateway to the world of digital assets.

For more information, please visit: MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Manager Lucia Hu at lucia.hu@mexc.com

Source

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02e69a99-234c-4ea2-aa76-5eeb23f86acc

MEXC MEXC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.