National Treasury hosts virtual pre-Budget consultative meeting for journalists, 14 May

National Treasury Communications Unit invites journalists who would like to attend the 2025 May Budget lock-ups in Cape Town and Pretoria to participate in a virtual pre-Budget consultative meeting. The aim of the meeting is to discuss Budget lock-up logistics.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025
Platform: Microsoft Teams (Link will be shared with those who have RSVPd) Time: 11:00 -12:00

Please RSVP to Media@treasury.gov.za
 

