Public Service Commission launches National Advocacy Campaign on the Constitutional Values and Principles, 15 May

As part of commemorating the International Day of Families, the Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) will be launching the National Advocacy Campaign on the Constitutional Values and Principles (CVPs) with the objectives of rebuilding the moral fabric of society, instilling the fundamental rights and values of the Constitution and to evoke Ubuntu, patriotism and a renewed sense of identity in South Africa. The campaign will be launched through a Family Summit under the theme “One Family, One Future: Bridging Generations Through Ubuntu”.

The launch will bring together government, political leaders, religious leaders, business, civil society, academia, the public, and youth to delve into critical issues confronting South African families in today’s changing world.

The Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe will deliver a keynote address. In attendance will be the Premier of the Free State Province, Ms. MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, Chairperson of the PSC, Professor Somadoda Fikeni, and the Chairperson of the MRM, Father Simangaliso Mkhatshwa, amongst others.

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: Grassland Community Hall, Landman St, Heidedal, Bloemfontein, 9301, South Africa

The International Day of Families is observed annually on 15 May with the aim to highlight the fundamental role of families as the cornerstone of society.

For RSVP, kindly contact Zodwa Mtsweni on 076 554 990 or Busi Msimango on 0823334987

Jointly issued by the Public Service Commission and the Moral Regeneration Movement.

For enquiries, contact:

Mr. Humphrey Ramafoko (PSC)

Cell: 0827821730

E-mail: HumphreyR@opsc.gov.za

Ms. Busi Msimango (MRM)

Cell: 0823334987

E-mail: Busi@mrm.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

