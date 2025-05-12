Stronger barring orders to keep commuters safe

Release date: 12/05/25

Tougher powers to crack down on criminal and anti-social behaviour on public transport – including indefinite bans for passengers - will soon come into effect, boosting safety and security across the Adelaide Metro network.

In a national first, from 1 July the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport will have the power to ban passengers indefinitely from public transport if they have been charged with offences involving violent acts.

These include sexual and indecent assault, carrying weapons, and psychological or physical abuse that may occur onboard services or while waiting at stations or bus stops.

The maximum court penalty for breaching a transit barring order has also been strengthened, increasing from $2500 to $7000, as the State Government takes a hardline approach to protect passengers, drivers and public transport workers.

Currently, only South Australia Police can ban people from travelling on public transport, with approximately 300 barring orders issued each year for offensive, disorderly and inappropriate behaviour.

But under changes to the Passenger Transport Regulations, the maximum barring period for a first ban for a lower-level offence will increase from three to six months, and from six to 12 months for a second ban. If barred for a third time, passengers may face an indefinite ban from travelling on buses, trains and trams.

Passengers barred under Ministerial direction will have the right to apply to a court to have their ban lifted after a minimum of three months.

The new regulations follow recent troubling incidents across the Adelaide Metro network, including 93 assaults on bus drivers in 2024.

South Australia is the only state that issues indefinite banning periods, which serve as a stark warning to those engaging in anti-social and violent behaviour – it will not be tolerated.

The State Government is committed to improving safety and security on public transport and currently implements a number of regular as well as random security measures to provide a visible deterrent.

These measures include security operations to target known hotspots for disorderly behaviour, while a $7.5 million initiative to install protective driver safety screens on all 940 government-owned buses is also underway. There are currently around 140 buses fitted with the new screens in operation across the network, with the rollout on target for completion before the end of next year.

Security guards are also present onboard evening train and tram services, with rapid response patrols, and CCTV operating on all services and at interchanges and stations where it is monitored 24/7. Prescribed Officers are also deployed across the network and body-worn cameras record any safety and security incidents that may occur.

Passengers are encouraged to report antisocial behaviour via the Adelaide Metro website or by calling the Adelaide Metro InfoLine on 1300 311 108 (7am-8pm daily).

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

We are putting in place the toughest passenger transport regulations in the nation to ensure that everyone can feel safe on our buses, trains and trams.

Criminal and anti-social behaviour in any form is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated on public transport.

These changes give the State Government power to ban the small minority of passengers who risk the safety and security of others.

Our message is simple – if you undermine the safety of passengers, or if you assault or threaten our dedicated and skilled drivers, you will be barred from catching public transport.

We will continue to work in partnership with SA Police, security providers and transport operators to hold to account those who engage in violent, unruly or abusive behaviour towards those travelling or waiting for public transport.

I encourage passengers to support our efforts by reporting any bad behaviour they witness on public transport.