Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on workshop with Standard Bank Group

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, emphasised the importance of government collaboration with the private sector and all stakeholders in the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029, the programme of action which guides the work of the 7th administration of the South African Government.

Minister Ramokgopa led a delegation of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) in a workshop with Standard Bank Group on Thursday, 8 May 2025. The workshop sought to deepen collaboration and partnership in strengthening state capacity in planning, monitoring and evaluation, and as government implements the MTDP.

“The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation recognises the importance of building strong institutions to enable effective and impactful governance,” said Minister Ramokgopa. “It is therefore crucial to strengthen partnerships to ensure the implementation of government plans to achieve development goals and to deliver tangible improvements in people’s lives.”

The Minister and the DPME will continue to engage with all stakeholders, including those in the private sector, civil society, research and academia, and labour organisations to ensure the successful implementation of the MTDP.



“The Medium-Term Development Plan recognises that no single institution can resolve South Africa’s structural challenges alone,” said Minister Ramokgopa. “As the South African Government, we will continue to advance active citizenry through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and the cost of living, and to strengthen state capacity.”

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact

Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media queries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact

Mr Tom Nkosi

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates