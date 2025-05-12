Minister Blade Nzimande undertakes District Development Model working visit to Harry Gwala District Municipality, 12 May

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Prof. Blade Nzimande, in his capacity as District Development Model (DDM) Champion, will undertake a District Development Model working visit to the Harry Gwala District Municipality on Monday, 12th May 2025.

Minister Nzimande will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr. Richard Mkhungo who is also a DDM Champion, assigned to the Harry Gwala District.

As the DDM Champion for the Harry Gwala District, Minister Nzimande’s programme will include engagements with the leadership of the District and Local municipalities on the state of Harry Gwala municipality, in respect of the One-Plan and service delivery matters.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 12 May 2025

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Venue: Harry Gwala District Municipality Chambers, Ixopo

To RSVP, contact Ms. Zama Mthethwa at Zama.Mthethwa@dsti.gov.za Cell: 082 808 3956

For media enquiries, contact Mr. Veli Mbele

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

Cell: 064 615 0644

For DDM enquiries, contact

Ms. Busiswa Gqasana

E-mail: Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za

Cell: 078 989 1150

#GovZAUpdates