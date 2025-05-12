Home Affairs on arrest of Timothy Omotoso

A Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster-led law enforcement operation arrested Timothy Oluseun Omotoso in East London this morning.

The arrest follows the decision of the Minister of Home Affairs to reject the application submitted by Omotoso in terms of section 8(7) of the Immigration Act that sought to overturn the earlier decision of the Department of Home Affairs to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person.

The Minister’s decision means that Omotoso is now illegally in the Republic of South Africa and, therefore, subject to deportation.

Omotoso earlier challenged his status as a prohibited person in court, and the court held that his status should be remitted back to the Department for reconsideration. After carefully reconsidering the matter, the Minister upheld the decision to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person.

In order to ensure compliance with the laws of the Republic, Omotoso is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 12 May 2025, on charges of contravening provisions of the Immigration Act.

The Department of Home Affairs continues to be guided by our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour.

#GovZAUpdates

