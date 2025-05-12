Western Cape Mobility on supporting the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week

The Western Cape Government is committed to supporting the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week, which runs from 12-18 May 2025. This year's theme, #MakeWalkingSafe and #MakeCyclingSafe, focuses on ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on our roads.

Road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with nearly 1.2 million people killed and as many as 50 million people injured each year. They are the leading cause of fatalities of young people aged 5-29 years. In our province, pedestrians and cyclists are particularly vulnerable, making up more than half of all road traffic fatalities. The persistently high number of drunk driving arrests further exacerbates the issue.

"Every life lost on our roads is one too many. Pedestrians and cyclists remain among the most vulnerable, and the number of drunk driving arrests is deeply troubling. Behind every incident is a real person - a parent, a child, a friend, neighbour or colleague. We urge all road users to slow down, stay alert, and take personal responsibility for making our roads safer for everyone" said Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communication.

The 8th UN Global Road Safety Week is a chance to inspire action of all road users to ensure walking and cycling are safe in the Western Cape.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Cross only at designated pedestrian crossings and bridges.

Avoid walking on highways and busy roads.

Wear visible or reflective clothing, especially at night or in poor weather conditions.

Stay alert - avoid distractions like phones or headphones near traffic.

Safety Tips for Cyclists

Use bike lanes where available.

Stay close to the left edge of the road.

Follow traffic signs and signals.

Ride with the flow of traffic.

Be visible. Wear bright clothing during the day and reflective gear at night.

Use front and rear lights when riding in the dark or when visibility is poor.

Signal with your hands when turning or changing lanes.

Watch out for road hazards and other road users, especially at intersections.

Always wear a properly fitting helmet.

Avoid using headphones while riding.

The Western Cape Government is dedicated to improving road safety and making our streets safer for everyone. Let's all do our part to prevent further tragedies.

