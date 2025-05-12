President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes Working Visit to Côte d’Ivoire, 12 to 13 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, at the invitation of His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, undertake a Working Visit to Côte d’Ivoire.

The visit is centred on the 12th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, scheduled to take place in Abidjan on 12 and 13 May 2025.

The theme of this year’s session is “Can a New Deal Between State and Private Sector Deliver the Continent a Winning Hand?”.

This theme resonates with the current priorities of the African Continent, which seek to promote closer cooperation between the private sector and public sector in infrastructure and industrial development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Working Visit to Côte d’Ivoire will consolidate existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President’s participation at the Africa CEO Forum will provide South Africa with an opportunity to consolidate its position as one of the leading investment destinations on the continent. Importantly, South Africa’s G20 Presidency will further enhance the country’s visibility at the Forum.

The Africa CEO Forum is the leading platform for CEOs of the largest continental and and multinational companies, investors, Heads of State and Government, Ministers and representatives of financial institutions.

Since its launch, this event has served as the place of high-level business meetings where new innovations are showcased and business ideas exchanged.

Côte d’Ivoire, the host of this year’s Forum, is one of South Africa’s strategic partners in West Africa.

In recent years, the two countries have consolidated their bilateral cooperation and intensified the exchange of high-level visits.

In December 2021, President Ramaphosa undertook a successful high-level State Visit to Côte d’Ivoire. The following year, in July 2022, President Ouattara reciprocated by undertaking a State Visit to South Africa. Several key South African companies have invested in Côte d’Ivoire, including MTN, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Nedbank, Debonairs Pizza, Stanbic, Investec, Rand Merchant Bank, Absa, Multichoice, Sanlam, Solenta Aviation and Carrick Wealth.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in collaboration with BrandSA, will host the “Invest South Africa” session on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

