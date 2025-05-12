Correctional Services on commencement of Correctional Services Learnership training programme

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is pleased to announce the official commencement of the Correctional Services Learnership training programme, which will begin on 12 May 2025 at Zonderwater College.

Following a rigorous and thorough selection process, the first group of successful candidates has been approved to report for training. While the programme was initially expected to commence earlier, the Department prioritised a meticulous and fair recruitment process, which resulted in a slight delay.

We are proud to confirm that all necessary obstacles have been addressed, allowing for the first group of learners from the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West Region as well as the Free State and Northern Cape Region to commence training as scheduled. The readiness of these regions reflects the Department’s commitment to ensuring that only candidates who meet all the necessary criteria are enrolled.

The remaining regions are expected to join the programme once all administrative requirements, specifically the Personnel Suitability Checks (PSCs) of the recommended candidates, have been completed. These checks are vital to uphold the integrity and professionalism expected of all who serve in Correctional Services.

The Department remains committed to transparency and excellence in building a capable and ethical workforce, and we look forward to welcoming all learners as they commence with training.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

