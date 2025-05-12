Clean Coal Technology Market Size to Hit USD 6.71 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clean coal technology market is projected to be valued at USD 4.49 billion in 2025 and reach USD 6.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Clean Coal Technology Market Key Takeaways

• The global clean coal technology market size is projected to expand from USD 4.49 Bn in 2025 to USD 6.71 Bn by 2032.

• According to Coherent Market Insights’ latest clean coal technology market research report, global demand for clean coal technologies will likely increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the assessment period.

• Based on technology, combustion technology segment is expected to account for over 1/4 of the global clean coal technology market share in 2025.

• By application, power generation segment is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 1.25 Bn in 2025. This can be attributed to rising demand for clean coal technology for more clean power generation.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest clean coal technology market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the industry, accounting for over two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2025.

• North America is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period, owing to increasing investments in cleaner energy technologies and favorable government policies. Advancements in clean coal technology are likely to contribute to the region's significant growth.

Clean Coal Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $4.49 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $6.71 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Stringent environmental regulations



• Need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions Growth Drivers • High capital cost for deployment



• Availability of cheaper alternatives

Growing Environmental Concerns and Stringent Regulations Propelling Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines prominent clean coal technology market growth factors. These include rising environmental concerns and implementation of stringent environmental regulations.

Increasing concerns about climate change, as well as rising air and water pollution associated with traditional coal usage, are encouraging adoption of clean coal technologies. These technologies offer a way to mitigate environmental impact of coal by lowering air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the World Nuclear Association, coal produces more than 15 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year, which is released into the atmosphere. This is putting clean coal technologies into the limelight. These technologies ensure that the world’s enormous resources of coal can be utilized for future generations without contributing to global warming.

Many nations are implementing stringent environmental regulations to curb emissions from coal-fired power plants and other industrial applications. This will continue to drive clean coal technology demand as they are essential for meeting strict environmental regulations and standards.

High Cost and Rapid Transition Towards Renewable Energy Restraining Growth

The future clean coal technology market outlook looks bright. However, some factors are anticipated to restrain its growth to some extent. These include high costs of clean coal technologies and adoption of alternative energy sources.

Clean coal technologies like carbon capture storage (CCS) are generally expensive. Similarly, capital and operational costs for installing and running clean coal technologies are higher. This cost factor discourages widespread adoption, thereby limiting clean coal technology market growth.

Many nations are gradually transitioning toward renewable energy sources like solar and wind due to their sustainable and decreasing costs. They are setting net-zero targets and phasing out coal. These shifts may hinder growth of the clean coal technology market in the coming years.

Emphasis on Energy Security Creating Growth Prospects

Coal continues to remain a stable and abundant energy source, especially in nations like India. However, rising environmental concerns are putting pressure on these countries to adopt cleaner forms of coal use, such as clean coal technologies, creating growth prospects for companies.

Clean coal technologies have the tendency to help ensure a reliable and sustainable energy supply, particularly in countries that heavily rely on coal. High adoption of these technologies will unlock growth opportunities for industry players.

Governments in coal-dependent countries are also supporting cleaner coal initiatives, including carbon capture and storage, supercritical combustion technologies, and coal gasification. For instance, in April 2025, Japan and Malaysia announced collaboration on the underground storage of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Emerging Clean Coal Technology Market Trends

There is a rising trend of integrating carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies with coal plants to reduce their environmental footprint. This integration is expected to boost clean coal technology market value. To capitalize on this trend, companies are developing novel carbon capture and storage technologies. For instance, in April 2025, a new aerial CO2 capture technology was unveiled by the Research Institute for Innovative Technology for Earth (RITE) at the Osaka Expo.

Leading manufacturers of clean coal technology are striving to develop advanced solutions that are more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. Development and adoption of advanced clean coal technologies like CCUS, integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC), and fluidized bed combustion (FBC) will bode well for the market.

Clean coal technology companies are also focusing on creating more sustainable hybrid energy systems by integrating clean coal plants with solar or wind power. This growing trend of developing sustainable hybrid power systems will provide a strong thrust for the industry’s expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global clean coal technology market is expected to witness steady growth, driven primarily by increasing environmental concerns, implementation of stringent emission regulations, and rising adoption of clean coal technologies across heavy industries,” said senior analyst Yash Doshi.

Competitor Insights

Toshiba

General Electric Company

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

DongFang Electric

Siemens AG

Clean Coal Technologies Inc.

KBR Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

BHEL

Babcock & Wilcox

Harbin Electric Company Limited

Doosan

Key Developments:

In April 2025, the Research Institute for Innovative Technology for Earth (RITE) showcased a new aerial CO2 capture technology at the Osaka Expo. This new technology is a part of RITE’s “Future Forest” exhibit, which focuses on innovative solutions for CO2 removal and storage.

In August 2024, Toshiba signed a MoU with PLN Nusantara Power on bringing CO2 capture technology to thermal power plants of PLN-NP in Indonesia.

Market Segmentation

Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Combustion Technology

Gasification Technology

Enabling Technology

Carbon Capture and Storage Technology

Others



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Power Generation

Industrial Use

Hydrogen Production

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



