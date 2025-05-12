Marketing Technology Market Size to worth USD 1,769.49 Bn by 2032, Growing at 17.3% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights

Marketing Technology Market to Reach USD 575.11 Bn in 2025, Driven by Rapid Digital Transformation

Burlingame, CA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global Marketing Technology Market is estimated to be valued at USD 579.11 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,769.49 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Marketing Technology Market Key Takeaways

• According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global marketing technology market size is projected to expand nearly 3X, growing from USD 575.11 billion in 2025 to USD 1,769.49 billion by 2032.

• Global demand for marketing technologies will likely increase at a CAGR of 17.3% during the assessment period.

• By product type, automation tools segment is anticipated to account for over one-third of the global marketing technology market share in 2025.

• Based on application, retail and e-commerce segment is expected to account for nearly one-fourth share of the marketing technology market in 2025.

• North America is expected to lead the global industry, accounting for more than 1/3 of the total revenue share in 2025.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest marketing technology market analysis, Asia Pacific is set to record fastest growth during the projection period.

Rapid Digital Transformation Globally Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest marketing technology market report highlights prominent factors propelling industry growth. These include rapid digital transformation and increasing adoption of AI-powered marketing tools.

Businesses across industries like retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and finance are increasingly embracing digital technologies like automation tools and content marketing tools. These advanced technologies help them to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer engagement.

For instance, in May 2025, fashion retailer Zalando announced its expanded use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to boost marketing campaigns and slash costs. This broader digital transformation trend is expected to significantly boost growth of marketing technology market.

High Costs and Regulatory Challenges Limiting Market Growth

The future marketing technology market outlook looks optimistic, driven by rapid digital transformation across healthcare, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and other sectors. However, high cost implementation costs and regulatory hurdles are limiting the marketing technology market growth to some extent.

Advanced MarTech solutions are expensive, limiting their adoption among smaller businesses. Similarly, high maintenance and operational costs are lowering marketing technology adoption rate, especially in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Implementation of stringent data privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is also negatively impacting the industry. Businesses need additional resources to comply with these regulations, discouraging smaller businesses from opting for advanced marketing technologies.

Rising Emphasis on Personalized Customer Experiences to Create Growth Avenues

Businesses in the contemporary world are constantly focusing on delivering tailored experiences to customers. This is prompting them to employ more efficient and smarter marketing tools, especially AI-powered ones.

Advanced marketing tools help businesses gain valuable consumer insights to enhance customer experience, satisfaction, and loyalty. They use data analytics, AI-driven personalization, and real-time feedback to tailor marketing strategies as well as predict customer behaviour and deliver targeted marketing campaigns.

Emerging Marketing Technology Market Trends

• There is a growing trend of using marketing automation tools among businesses globally. This is due to ability of these marketing tools to significantly improve efficiency and streamline marketing workflows. High adoption of these marketing automation tools is expected to boost the growth of the marketing technology market.

• Modern businesses are also seeking unified platforms that reduce complexity as well as data silos. This is prompting marketing technology providers to launch new platforms. For instance, recently, Salesforce unveiled the Einstein 1 marketing and commerce innovations to allow businesses to unify all of their data on one trusted platform.

• Booming e-commerce and growing popularity of digital advertising formats are creating huge demand for MarTech tools that can optimize online sales as well as advertising campaigns. This will also contribute to increasing marketing technology market value in the coming years.

• High internet penetration and rising adoption of digital advertising are expected to further create opportunities for MarTech adoption, particularly in developing nations like China and India. Similarly, usage of extended reality (XR) in marketing technology for immersive consumer engagement will benefit the industry.

Analyst’s View

“The global marketing technology industry is poised for rapid growth, owing to increasing digital transformation and growing focus of businesses to enhance customer experiences,” said senior analyst Monica Shevgan.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Marketing Technology Market

Event Description and Impact Rapid Digital Transformation Description: Industries like retail, healthcare, e-commerce, and finance are increasingly adopting digital technologies. Impact: Accelerated digital transformation will likely create growth opportunities for marketing technology companies. Continuous Advancements in AI and ML Description: Businesses are shifting their preference towards AI-powered marketing tools. Impact: AI-based tools help businesses to improve targeting, personalization, and campaign efficiency. Evolving Social Media Landscape Description: User behaviors and preferences on social media are constantly changing. Impact: These changes are expected to drive demand for marketing technologies that help businesses remain agile and responsive to trends.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in marketing technology market research report:

Salesforce

Adobe Inc.

6Sense

HubSpot

SAP

Oracle

Scanbuy

Microsoft Corporation​

Foursquare Labs

Amdocs

Google LLC

Aptean

ActiveCampaign

Bazaarvoice​

Acoustic



Key Developments

In March 2025, Adobe unveiled Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator. The new solution is designed for businesses to activate AI agents in marketing workflows and customer experiences. It will likely improve capabilities of marketing and creative teams to drive personalization at scale.

In March 2025, 6sense introduced the 6sense Intelligent Workflows to meet evolving needs of businesses in the marketing technology domain. The new solution is intended to streamline marketing operations as well as boost campaign performance.

In May 2024, Salesforce launched new Einstein 1 marketing and commerce innovations to allow businesses to unify all of their data on one trusted platform. These innovations include the new advanced Einstein Copilot, designed to help merchants and marketers automatically generate personalized content, campaign briefs, and promotions from their trusted data.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Automation Tools

Content Marketing Tools

Social Media Tools

Rich Media Tools

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Financial Services

Real Estate

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



