Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) Federal Trademark and Copyright Applications Filed by Environmental & Public Health International

Pending federal protections aim to preserve a powerful tool, shaped by lessons from the Flint Water Crisis, to help local governments replace 9.2 million lead service lines across the United States

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), a leader in drinking water training focused on the lessons of the Flint Water Crisis, has filed for federal trademark and copyright protection for the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), reaffirming its commitment to preserving the tool as a public resource designed to support local government efforts to replace the 9.2 million lead service lines in the United States.

This powerful, multilingual tool—available in both English and Spanish—enables municipalities, public water systems, and infrastructure planners to generate customized cost estimates using project-specific inputs. With an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the LSLRCC empowers communities of all sizes to model costs across various scenarios and:

Created under the leadership of Anthony Ross—former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator, the LSLRCC was shaped by firsthand experience in Flint and a deep understanding of the importance of improving drinking water infrastructure throughout the United States. During his time as EPA’s Flint Emergency Coordinator, Ross helped guide compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and worked closely with local and state officials to accelerate lead service line replacement in the wake of the Flint Water Crisis.

Insights From Leadership:

“Filing for federal trademark and copyright protection for the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator is part of our long-term commitment to ensure that the LSLRCC continues to serve as a free, public resource to the American people, supporting local government efforts to remove the 9.2 million lead service lines across the United States,” said Ross.

Flint Drinking Water Training Updates:

Join us on June 5, 2025, at 11 AM ET for an online drinking water training session, where we’ll explore lessons learned from the Flint Water Crisis—a critical examination of what went wrong, the key missteps, and the essential strategies to prevent future public health failures.

Gain firsthand insights into the Flint Water Crisis, learn from past mistakes, and discover strategies to prevent future crises. Register now to secure your spot for this essential drinking water training session.



About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a leader in drinking water training, delivering experience-based training shaped by the Flint Water Crisis. Our mission is to provide specialized training to regulators and public water systems, supporting their efforts to safeguard public health and prevent future catastrophic drinking water failures. For more information, please visit our Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions, Registration Form, Survey, or Contact Us page.

Legal Disclaimer:

